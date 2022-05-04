3 Liverpool players who performed and 2 who underperformed against Villarreal | UEFA Champions League semi-final 2nd leg

Liverpool traveled to Villarreal for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash on Tuesday night (3 May).

Having secured a 2-0 win in the first leg at Anfield, the Reds were massive favorites to book their place in the Champions League final in Paris. Jurgen Klopp’s side fulfilled their destiny with a 3-2 win on the night, but Villarreal did not make their lives easy at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The hosts started on the front foot and got their noses ahead after only a couple of minutes through Boulaye Dia. In the 37th minute, the Yellow Submarine wildly appealed for a penalty after Giovani Lo Celso collided with Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker. But the referee was quick to wave it away. Four minutes later, however, they got their second, thanks to Francis Coquelin's brilliant, looping header. With the aggregate scoreline at 2-2, the tie was in the balance.

Eager to come up with a response, Jurgen Klopp made a change at the break, subbing off Diogo Jota for Luis Diaz. The Colombian's impact was immediate as he injected pace and dynamism into the Reds’ attack. In the 55th minute, Trent Alexander-Arnold rattled the cross-bar with his free-kick. A couple of minutes later, Diaz went for an acrobatic effort that sailed wide of the target.

The Merseyside giants finally pulled ahead in the tie in the 62nd minute, thanks to Fabinho’s speculative effort and Geronimo Rulli’s dodgy keepeing. Rulli was expected to stop Fabinho from slotting the ball between his legs but failed miserably at it. Five minutes later, Liverpool restored their first-leg advantage, with Diaz heading home Alexander-Arnold’s delivery from close range.Finally, in the 74th minute, Sadio Mane got in on the action, slotting the ball into an empty net after rounding off an onrushing Rulli and securing a 3-2 win for Liverpool.

In the end, it turned out to be a game of two halves. Klopp’s side were thoroughly outplayed in the first, whereas in the second, they mounted a heroic comeback to deservedly book their place in the final.

On that note, here are three Liverpool stars who shone and two who cut a frustrating figure in their Champions League semi-final second-leg win in Spain on Tuesday night:

Performed: Fabinho

Like his fellow midfielders Thiago and Naby Keita, Fabinho, too, was completely taken aback by Villarreal’s energy in the first half. In the second 45, however, he bounced back and scored the goal that turned the match and tie on its head.

Latching on to Mohamed Salah’s through ball, Fabinho tried his luck after seeing the keeper move to the left. The ball was hit straight at Rulli, but the shot-stopper could not keep it from going between his legs.

Fabinho also won six duels, attempted three tackles, and completed 23 passes with 71.9% accuracy.

It was not a perfect performance by any means but was most definitely an important one. The Brazilian was replaced by James Milner in the 84th minute.

Underperformed: Mohamed Salah

Widely regarded as the best player in the world, Mohamed Salah endured a difficult night at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday.

Villarreal defenders kept the star forward contained effectively, keeping him from registering even a single shot on target. He did assist Fabinho for the Reds' opener, but that was pretty much the highlight of his game in Villarreal’s backyard.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"I want to play Real Madrid, I have to be honest."



"Hopefully we'll win it from them as well."



Mo Salah has his heart set on mending Liverpool's 2018 "It's great to be in the final for the third time in five years.""I want to play Real Madrid, I have to be honest.""Hopefully we'll win it from them as well."Mo Salah has his heart set on mending Liverpool's 2018 #UCL heartbreak "It's great to be in the final for the third time in five years.""I want to play Real Madrid, I have to be honest.""Hopefully we'll win it from them as well."Mo Salah has his heart set on mending Liverpool's 2018 #UCL heartbreak 😤 https://t.co/2MhLfMgYjv

Against Unai Emery’s team, the Egyptian international lost four duels, ceded possession eight times, committed two fouls, and was caught offside thrice.

Not exactly a memorable performance from the famous No. 11.

Performed: Sadio Mane

On paper, Sadio Mane started on the right-wing, but he took it upon himself to slide into little pockets of space wherever he found them.

He also carried the ball superbly, created opportunities for his teammates, and, most importantly, scored the goal that helped Liverpool win the game.

William Hill @WilliamHill



15 - Frank Lampard

15 - Sadio Mané



Superheroes. 🦸‍♂️ Most goals scored in the #UCL knockout stages for an English club:15 - Frank Lampard15 - Sadio ManéSuperheroes. 🦸‍♂️ Most goals scored in the #UCL knockout stages for an English club:🔵 15 - Frank Lampard🔴 15 - Sadio ManéSuperheroes. 🦸‍♂️ https://t.co/6ZbknMTX6f

In the 74th minute, Mane hunted down Naby Keita’s long ball, beat Juan Foyth, rounded off an on-rushing Geronimo Rulli, and slotted the ball in.

The Sengalese also completed all four of his dribbles, played two key passes, won 11 of his 12 ground duels, and drew five fouls.

A massive performance by the Liverpool No. 10.

Underperformed: Diogo Jota

Jurgen Klopp started with a tried-and-tested front three of Salah-Jota-Mane against Villarreal on Tuesday.

Jota, who is known for his scintillating finishing and clever off-the-ball movements, could not get into the game and cut a frustrating figure at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Jota looks away on goal but the 36 year old Raul Albiol with some great defending! 📸 - Jota looks away on goal but the 36 year old Raul Albiol with some great defending! https://t.co/wkhY5Kgujq

The Portugal international had only one shot, which flew off target, completed only six passes with 66.7 percent accuracy and lost four of his six duels.

He also lost possession five times before being hooked off for Luis Diaz at half-time.

Performed: Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz’s introduction at half-time completely changed the complexion of the game. With him in attack, the Reds fiercely charged forward and got more involved in the game, running circles around the Villarreal defense.

Diaz carried the ball with unimaginable ease, won most of his individual battles, was unluckily denied by the post and scored the equalizer.

In the 67th minute, the Colombian international cleverly beat the offside trap and applied a neat, headed finish to Alexander-Arnold’s cross. The goal punctured Villarreal’s hopes of progression, putting the Merseyside giants firmly in the driving seat.

Against the Spanish outfit, the former Porto man completed all four of his attempted dribbles, won four of his five ground duels and completed 18 passes with 90 percent accuracy).

A brilliant outing from the January signing.

