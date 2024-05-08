3 Liverpool Players Unlikely to Fit Arne Slot's Tactical Plans

Liverpool are awaiting the arrival of Arne Slot from Feyenoord as their manager next season. With Slot poised to take the reins from Jurgen Klopp, there is considerable excitement about how his distinct coaching style will transform the squad.

Slot, who earned accolades for his high-energy, possession-oriented football at Feyenoord, brings a philosophy that contrasts sharply with Liverpool’s existing strategies. This shift could herald substantial changes in the team's composition and gameplay.

This approach requires players who are not only technically proficient but also possess high stamina and the ability to make swift decisions. Given these requirements, Slot's strategy at Anfield will influence training regimes and player selection, potentially sidelining those who may not adapt well to his system.

That said, here are three players who might have a hard time in the Dutchman's tactics.

3 Liverpool players that might see themselves out of favor in Slot's reign

1) Joel Matip

Matip has been a reliable centre-back, known for his composure and ability to play out from the back. He was one of the best free-agent signings under Klopp but has been fairly susceptible to injuries. Moreover, pace issues in a high-pressing system might not fit Slot’s ideal defensive profile. Matip has struggled to be fit for Klopp this season and may find himself out of the Reds' setup this summer.

Slot's methodology emphasizes maintaining control of the ball and dictating the pace of the game. Matip might struggle to adapt to Slot's aggressive defensive approach.

2) Nathaniel Phillips

A couple of seasons back, Phillips was instrumental in ensuring Champions League football for the Reds. He's emerged from Liverpool's academy and was hailed as a "monster" by Jurgen Klopp. Phillips is a classic defender who puts his body on the line.

While he’s spending his loan spell at Cardiff City in the Championship, the imminent arrival of Slot could see him leave this summer, as Phillips does not embody the characteristics for success in the Dutchman's tactics.

3) Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool fans hardly got a glimpse of the Spanish wizard this season, as he struggled with injuries like he did at Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

The Spaniard could have played an anchor role in Slot's Liverpool team but his poor injury record doesn't lean in his favour.

The anticipation around Slot's potential impact at the Reds reflects the broader expectation that his tenure will bring a fresh tactical perspective to Anfield, aiming to propel the club to new heights in both the domestic and European competitions.