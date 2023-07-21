3 Liverpool squad players who could replace Jordan Henderson as captain 

Liverpool have agreed to sell Jordan Henderson to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq as confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and detailed by the Guardian. Al-Ettifaq initally proposed £10 million for Henderson however it was understood that Liverpool were holding out for a fee closer to the region of £20 million. It seems a compromise was met as an initial fee of £12 million has been agreed plus add-ons.

Liverpool have lost a major leader in the dressing room and this move may have come as a surprise to fans. Henderson led the club to winning multiple trophies in recent years. On the other hand, there is also a feeling that the midfielder has achieved almost everything with Liverpool. Given the team's poor performances this season, a refresh in the squad may be required.

Therefore, a move made sense for both parties. Jurgen Klopp will have to pick a new captain and below, we will look at three possible candidates who can replace Henderson as captain.

#1 Virgil van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk is one of the most senior players in the Liveprool dressing room

Virgil van Dijk is a solid contender who could replace Henderson as captain of the Merseyside club. The 32-year-old central defender joined the club back in 2018 for a massive fee of £75 million and has played a pivotal role in Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp. Many were of the opinion that it was the arrival of the Netherlands international at Anfield which helped the club lift their first Premier League trophy.

Van Dijk is one of the most experienced players in their squad therefore he will natually be linked to taking the armband next. He is also the captain of his national side Netherlands, which means he has the experience of handling the pressure it brings. Since his ACL rupture in the 2020-21 season, the 32-year-old has fortunately not suffered any further injuries.

Liverpool fans are bound to welcome this decision as they have seen the player put in match-winning performances on a consistent basis since he joined the club.

#2 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has captained Egypt since 2019

Mohamed Salah is another strong candidate to replace Henderson as captain. The 31-year-old has captained his national side Egypt since September 2019, which will serve him well should he become Liverpool's next captain. The forward has also arguably been Liverpool's best perfomer since he joined the club back in 2017.

Salah has netted 186 goals and given 79 assists in 305 appearances across competitions for the Merseyside club since his arrival from AS Roma. His impact on the club has been nothing short of remarkable and will go down in Liverpool's history as one of their greats. The forward hugely contributed to the side's achievements of winning the Premier League and Champions League. The Egyptian also signed a new deal last summer and ins contracted to the club until 2025.

Salah possesses fantastic leadership qualities and falls into the category of players who lead by example.

#3 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold could also be a candidate to replace Henderson as captain. The full-back is not as experienced as the aforementioned two captaincy picks. However, he is a homegrown talent who has risen through the ranks at Liverpool to become one of the best full-backs in the world. The 24-year-old is an established member of the squad and also contributed massively to Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp in recent years.

The England international has displayed good leadership qualities since breaking into the first team. Hence, it won't be a surprise if Jurgen Klopp makes the full-back his next captain. He assisted in five consecutive Premier League games from his new midfield position last season, the only player to achieve this feat twice. He could lead by example with his performances and don the armband next season.