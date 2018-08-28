3 major achievements Ronaldo is still missing

Reinis Alksnajs FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.85K // 28 Aug 2018, 21:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo with all his Ballon d'Or awards

This summer Real Madrid shocked the football world when they sold one of their best players in history, Cristiano Ronaldo, to Juventus.

The Portuguese forward has achieved almost everything there is in football - he has won every club trophy and individual award possible for him, including the Champions League and Ballon d'Or both five times. He has even won the first ever major international tournament for Portugal.

Ronaldo is the top goalscorer in Portugal's and Real Madrid's history and holds multiple records that may never be broken.

But like every other legendary sportsman - Ronaldo hasn't achieved everything. But, while he is very unlikely to win a World Cup, there are major achievements Ronaldo can still manage to accomplish in his career.

A Continental Treble

Ronaldo with his fifth Champions League trophy

Ronaldo has won five league titles, three domestic cups and five Champions League trophies. But never all three in the same season.

In the 2007-08 season, Ronaldo scored more than 40 goals for Manchester United, winning the second Premier League title in a row and his first Champions League trophy. Even though United theoretically got a treble as they also won the Community Shield, it wasn't a continental. For that, the Manchester side had to win the FA Cup, but they were beaten by Portsmouth in the sixth round.

The following season Ronaldo won four trophies with the Red Devils, but once again missed out on the FA Cup and lost in the final of the Champions League.

With Real Madrid Ronaldo achieved a double in the 2013-14 season, winning the Copa del Rey and Champions League but finishing third in La Liga. Real were just three points from the first place and to make it even worse - they lost seven points in the last four league matches.

Three seasons later Real Madrid missed out on a historic treble with all five major trophies by losing to Celta Vigo in the Copa Del Rey quarter-finals. The royal club won the La Liga, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup. Interestingly, for the first time in six years, Ronaldo didn't score 50 goals in a season.

In his last season with Real Madrid, Ronaldo once again couldn't reach 50 goals but still had a successful season overall. Real won the UEFA and Spanish Super Cups, Champions League and Club World Cup. They finished third in the league and lost to Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

Ronaldo could still win a continental treble with his new club Juventus. The Turin team has won the domestic double for the past four years, but couldn't deliver in the Champions League. With Ronaldo's European experience there is no doubt that Juventus are one of the main favourites in the competition.

1 / 3 NEXT