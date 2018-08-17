Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 major takeaways from the Premier League's opening weekend

Rachel Syiemlieh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
153   //    17 Aug 2018, 01:50 IST

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The first weekend of the Premier League has come and gone and nobody had a better time than the title favourites. Defending champions Manchester City got a perfect start with a 2-0 win over Arsenal. Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all won their first game of the season further cementing their names as front-runners in the game.

As the second batch of games is already upon us, we look back at three major takeaways from the opening weekend:

#1 The London clubs need time for their transition

The weekend saw Chelsea bagging an easy win against relegation-tipped Huddersfield Town. However, new manager Maurizio Sarri is yet to reach perfect team compatibility. The man himself has accepted that it will take time to adjust squad to his plans for the West London club.

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Historically, the Italian played attacking football that hardly exercised caution. And with a particular kind of football, comes a particular set of players. Alvaro Morata who signed for the club last season for a fee of £58 million, hasn’t had the greatest time in England. Morata was eventually bogged down by injuries and was never confident enough to be convincing. Despite Sarri giving the striker a chance, Morata simply does not seem fitting for a role at the new Chelsea.

The Emirates is also witnessing a completely different style, seen in their game against Manchester City. Unai Emery’s style is reflective of a one he’s always favoured - a high defensive press and playing the ball out from the back. That the players will take time getting used to it was evident in their first home game.

Starting Petr Cech over Leno only helped to shed light on the 36-year-old’s inability to play the Emery way. At one point, Cech almost passed the ball into his own net, making watchers, particularly fans, incredibly anxious.

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

It is clear that the two London club managers have different approaches in mind for their team and are adamant in implementing them as well as they can in the league. This will obviously be accompanied with even more off-loading and buying, despite the close of the transfer window. They both look like they are a few transfer windows and training sessions away until they can say they’ve got a complete, functional squad.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester City Raheem Sterling Ruben Neves Maurizio Sarri Unai Emery Leisure Reading
Rachel Syiemlieh
CONTRIBUTOR
3 Must-Watch opening Premier League fixtures
RELATED STORY
4 key takeaways from Arsenal's 0-2 loss against...
RELATED STORY
2018/19 Premier League season: Who are the top 6 sides...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: 3...
RELATED STORY
3 steps to success for Arsenal against Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: 5...
RELATED STORY
3 things we learned from the Arsenal vs Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester City: 5 Talking Points & Tactical...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester City 0-2: Five Talking points 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 Reasons why Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Tomorrow CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
Tomorrow EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
Tomorrow LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
Tomorrow WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us