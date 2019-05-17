×
3 managerial candidates at Juventus to replace Massimiliano Allegri

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
30   //    17 May 2019, 22:29 IST

Allegri will depart from Juventus after a successful five-year stint with the club.
Allegri will depart from Juventus after a successful five-year stint with the club.

Juventus have released an official statement to inform that Massimiliano Allegri will step down from his managerial post after the season. The Italian club took this decision after another underwhelming run in the UEFA Champions League; the Old Lady were knocked out in the quarter-finals this year by AFC Ajax.

In the official release, Juventus announced:

"Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019/2020 season.
"The coach and the President, Andrea Agnelli, will meet the media together at tomorrow's press conference - Saturday 18 May, at 2pm in the press conference hall of Allianz Stadium."

Keeping the European objectives in mind, Juventus chiefs must choose their next manager wisely, and here are three names who should be considered by the club:

#3 Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Tottenham Hotspur v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

Mauricio Pochettino has made his name as one of the world's best managers at Tottenham. The Argentine's tactical nous and man-management skills have guided his Spurs side to the Champions League final this season.

Tottenham did not make any signings last summer or in the January transfer window, and delivering results under such financial constraints have enhanced Pochettino's reputation as a coach. Juventus should closely monitor the Argentinian's stance on his current job at the north London club.

Pochettino was recently asked on his future, and he replied by saying:

“We’ll see.
“It's not a joke. Why? To win the Champions League with Tottenham, in this circumstance, in this season, maybe I need to think a little bit to do something different in the future, for sure.”

#2 Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte is reportedly mulling over his future move.
Antonio Conte is reportedly mulling over his future move.

Antonio Conte has a big part to play in Juventus' recent dominance in the domestic circuit. The Italian won three consecutive Serie A titles during his stint as the Old Lady boss.

Juventus reclaimed their elite status under Conte as his leadership aided the Turin side in claiming three consecutive Scudettos.

The 49-year-old is currently out of job after parting ways with Chelsea in 2018. According to reports, Conte rejected AS Roma's approach to wait for better offers.

Appointing Conte could be a rational decision for Juventus as his experience at the club may aid them in holding the elusive European title.

#1 Jose Mourinho

Juventus v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H
Juventus v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

Jose Mourinho has appeared on various channels as a pundit after his sacking at Manchester United. It's a matter of time before he finds a new job as a manager.

The Portuguese manager is determined to prove his mettle after his ill-fated spell at Old Trafford. Mourinho is a serial winner and managed to win two trophies at United too.

Mourinho's desire to succeed and prove his detractors wrong could work in Juventus' favour. Having managed Inter Milan before, the decision of landing Mourinho at Juve could jeer up some fans but it could turn out to be a master stroke.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Mauricio Pochettino Antonio Conte Jose Mourinho
