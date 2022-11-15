3 managers who could replace Graham Potter at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is currently under fire following a string of poor performances by his team in the Premier League.

The English tactician took over from Thomas Tuchel in September after the German was dismissed by the club's new owner, Todd Boehly. Potter started his reign on a bright note, which saw the Blues win six of their first 10 games in all competitions. However, the recent results haven't been encouraging enough.

The West London club are currently without a win in their last four Premier League games. They also head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, occupying the eighth position on the log.

Despite accepting a five-year contract, there remains a risk that Potter could be shown the exit door if he eventually fails to turn things around.

On that note, let's take a look at three managers who could be hired by the Blues.

#1 Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino was linked with Chelsea after Tuchel's sacking

The Argentine tactician is currently among the few high-profile managers in Europe without a job and could be considered by Chelsea should there be a vacancy.

Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter were both shortlisted to succeed Tuchel, with the former eventually securing the job. His record at Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain speaks for him as he is considered to be among the best club managers.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AVFC



Pochettino could also wait until the World Cup — it depends on the proposals/opportunities. No changes on Mauricio Pochettino’s stance. Approached by multiple PL clubs, same answer as one month ago when he turned down Nice job: he wants to return at top level.Pochettino could also wait until the World Cup — it depends on the proposals/opportunities. No changes on Mauricio Pochettino’s stance. Approached by multiple PL clubs, same answer as one month ago when he turned down Nice job: he wants to return at top level. 🚨🇦🇷 #AVFCPochettino could also wait until the World Cup — it depends on the proposals/opportunities. https://t.co/VPLxbCDa4D

The Argentine's Premier League experience could also be key to landing a future Chelsea role, as he has managed both Spurs and Southampton.

Pochettino was able to transform Spurs into an elite top-four Premier League team. He also guided the North London club to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, where they narrowly lost to Liverpool.

#2 Roger Schmidt

Schmidt is currently unbeaten with Benfica

The German manager is currently one of the finest football tacticians in Europe, judging by his exploits with Portuguese giants Benfica. He has been able to transform The Eagles into a dominant attacking side. Their performances have been impressive both in the league and in Europe.

Benfica are currently top of the Primeira Liga heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup break and are eight points ahead of second-placed Porto.

Roger Schmidt's team are currently unbeaten in all competitions, winning 21 games and drawing four. They have also scored a stunning total of 67 goals in 25 games, a testament to their attacking prowess, which is lacking at Chelsea.

B24 @B24PT



21 vitórias e 4 empates

67 golos marcados em 25 jogos

Líder isolado do campeonato com 8 pontos de vantagem

Nos 'oitavos' da Champions League (1.º lugar no grupo)



RogerBall. Benfica chega 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼 à paragem para o Mundial:21 vitórias e 4 empates67 golos marcados em 25 jogosLíder isolado do campeonato com 8 pontos de vantagemNos 'oitavos' da Champions League (1.º lugar no grupo)RogerBall. Benfica chega 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼 à paragem para o Mundial:▫️ 21 vitórias e 4 empates▫️ 67 golos marcados em 25 jogos▫️ Líder isolado do campeonato com 8 pontos de vantagem▫️ Nos 'oitavos' da Champions League (1.º lugar no grupo)RogerBall. https://t.co/T8ZjfOuFYw

He has also shown that he has a good pedigree in Europe. This season, Schmidt led Benfica to the top of their UEFA Champions League group, which included PSG and Juventus.

If Potter is shown the door at Chelsea, the German manager could be a good replacement because he checks all the boxes in a few areas.

#3 Luciano Spalletti - Napoli

Atalanta BC v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Luciano Spalletti is having a remarkable 2022-23 campaign with Napoli, as they are currently one of Europe's most in-form teams. Since arriving at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in 2021, he has been able to transform Napoli into one of Italy's strongest teams.

The Partenopei finished third in Serie A during the 2021-22 season. They are currently on course to break the dominance of the two Milan clubs this season, as they occupy the top of the league table.

Napoli are seven points above defending champions AC Milan heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. They have also scored 37 goals in Serie A this season.

The Coaches' Voice @CoachesVoice Luciano Spalletti is the first Napoli manager in the club's history to oversee 11 straight wins in a single season. Luciano Spalletti is the first Napoli manager in the club's history to oversee 11 straight wins in a single season. 🇮🇹1️⃣1️⃣ https://t.co/cOACoELYx7

Spalletti is known for playing an attractive style of football, which will be admired at Chelsea. He is a much more experienced manager than Potter and has coached the likes of Inter Milan, Zenit, and AS Roma.

If approached by Chelsea, he will join Maurizio Sarri as a former Napoli manager to coach the Blues.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes