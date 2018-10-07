3 managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Despite a thrilling victory against Newcastle United, Mourinho might be on his way out

Thousands of people jumped in unison at Old Trafford when Alexis Sanchez scored at the very fag end of the match. It was the jump of euphoria, as after receiving a knockout punch on their face, Manchester United showed their character to beat Newcastle United 3-2 in front of their loyal fans.

The fans can continue their party for the time being, but things are clearly not going smoothly for the Red Devils. Owing to a string of string of unacceptable performances, it was reported that United's manager Jose Mourinho will be sacked, irrespective of the outcome of the game.

If that report is accurate, Mourinho might have walked out of Old Trafford for the last time. Let us have a look at three managers who can replace the Portuguese:

#3 Ryan Giggs

Giggs is now managing the Wales national team

He arrived at Manchester United as a teenager, when he was 13-years-old, and left the club when he was 40. In those 27 years in between, he played 672 matches for the club, all with unparalleled dedication towards the crest, and also found the net 114 times.

Ryan Giggs, or United fans' favourite 'Giggsy', has got the club injected in his blood.

He was a part of the Manchester United coaching team before hanging up his playing shoes and was once deemed to be the man to succeed Louis Van Gaal as the Manchester United manager.

But that equation changed completely after Mourinho's arrival and Giggs is now working with Gareth Bale & Co. at Wales national team. Given his knowledge about the club, Giggs can be the perfect manager Manchester United needs.

