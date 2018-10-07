×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.22K   //    07 Oct 2018, 00:41 IST

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League
Despite a thrilling victory against Newcastle United, Mourinho might be on his way out

Thousands of people jumped in unison at Old Trafford when Alexis Sanchez scored at the very fag end of the match. It was the jump of euphoria, as after receiving a knockout punch on their face, Manchester United showed their character to beat Newcastle United 3-2 in front of their loyal fans.

The fans can continue their party for the time being, but things are clearly not going smoothly for the Red Devils. Owing to a string of string of unacceptable performances, it was reported that United's manager Jose Mourinho will be sacked, irrespective of the outcome of the game.

If that report is accurate, Mourinho might have walked out of Old Trafford for the last time. Let us have a look at three managers who can replace the Portuguese:

#3 Ryan Giggs

Wales v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League B
Giggs is now managing the Wales national team

He arrived at Manchester United as a teenager, when he was 13-years-old, and left the club when he was 40. In those 27 years in between, he played 672 matches for the club, all with unparalleled dedication towards the crest, and also found the net 114 times.

Ryan Giggs, or United fans' favourite 'Giggsy', has got the club injected in his blood.

He was a part of the Manchester United coaching team before hanging up his playing shoes and was once deemed to be the man to succeed Louis Van Gaal as the Manchester United manager.

But that equation changed completely after Mourinho's arrival and Giggs is now working with Gareth Bale & Co. at Wales national team. Given his knowledge about the club, Giggs can be the perfect manager Manchester United needs.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Newcastle United Football Ryan Giggs Zinedine Zidane
Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Shuvaditya Bose is the average Indian cricket maniac, except that he wants to become a permanent member of the small assemblage of the 5% office-goers who make a living by doing what they love. He ventures his views for a handful of websites. The full-time devotee of the beautiful game can be followed at @shuvabose28 on Twitter and at shuva.bose.1 on Facebook.
4 managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 managers who could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 Premier League managers who won't be at their...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Newcastle: Match preview, predictions...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Man United 3 - 2 Newcastle United: 3 talking points about...
RELATED STORY
Fans react as reports of Jose Mourinho's sacking this...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts after Manchester United complete stunning...
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Mourinho's sack is leaked in the media
RELATED STORY
6 Most Likely Candidates To Replace Jose Mourinho at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us