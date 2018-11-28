3 managers who have successfully coached in EPL, Serie A and LaLiga

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most successful managers of all time

Coaching at top level football is not an easy job at all. The coaches have to deal with incredible pressure while doing their work at a top club. The pressure of expectations is always there and it is not at all easy to live with that.

Moreover, different clubs have different cultures and playing styles. Therefore, it is not easy to adjust to the changing demands either. For example, coaching at Real Madrid and Barcelona are two very different jobs because of the contrasting playing style and culture of those two clubs.

In addition to that, different football leagues have different demands too. The EPL is more fast and direct, the LaLiga is more skill-oriented and the Serie A is more defensive and tactical. Therefore, it is very difficult for a coach to do his job successfully in each of those 3 top leagues. We would now like to have a look at the 3 managers who have coached successfully in EPL, Serie A and La Liga:

1. Jose Mourinho:

The 'Special One' from Portugal has coached in all 3 top leagues with considerable success. After winning the Champions League with FC Porto, Mourinho built his legacy at Chelsea by leading the club to unprecedented success. He built an incredibly strong team with players like Didier Drogba, Ricardo Carvalho, Michael Ballack, Michael Essien, Frank Lampard and John Terry.

Chelsea dominated the midfield battles and Mourinho won 2 League titles and 1 FA Cup with them during his first stint with the club. He came back again to Chelsea in 2013 and won another league title with them. He then moved to Manchester United in 2016 and is still their manager.

Mourinho also coached in Serie A as he went to Inter Milan from Chelsea and won 2 Serie A titles with them. He also famously won the Champions League with Inter in the 2009-10 season, which was Inter’s first European success since 1965. Inter had an incredibly strong defence comprising players like Walter Samuel, Javier Zanetti, Cristian Chivu and Esteban Cambiasso.

Mourinho then managed Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013 and won a LaLiga title in 2011-12. He built a strong side at Real too and made them play fast, counter-attacking football which paved the way for their 4 European crowns in 5 seasons from 2013-14 to 2017-18. He also signed Luka Modric, who is the favourite to win the Ballon D’Or this year, from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012.

