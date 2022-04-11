3 Manchester City players who performed and 2 who underperformed against Liverpool | Premier League 2021-22

Premier League holders and table-toppers Manchester City welcomed title contenders and second-placed Liverpool for a mouth-watering fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon (April 10).

Managed by Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, respectively, the two English giants went toe-to-toe for 90 minutes, ultimately playing out an enthralling 2-2 draw. While Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus struck for the hosts, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane restored parity twice for the visiting side.

Playing in front of their fans, City started the match with a spring in their step. Seconds after Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker denied Raheem Sterling from close range, the hosts found themselves in front. De Bruyne’s strike from distance, which took a deflection off Joel Matip, gave the Brazilian shot-stopper no chance. The goal rattled the visitors, but they just kept going. Eight minutes after falling behind, a neat offload by Trent Alexander-Arnold allowed Jota to pull the Reds level.

With eight minutes left in the first half, City once again got their noses in front, this time through Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian cleverly beat the offside trap and produced a calm finish to help his side be in an advantageous position going into the half-time break.

Klopp’s team started the second half strongly and equalized through Sadio Mane within a minute of the restart. While the Senegal star's finish was emphatic, most of the credit must go to Mohamed Salah for finding his teammate with an inch-perfect weighted through ball.

Manchester City found themselves ahead once again just past the hour mark, with Raheem Sterling converting from De Bruyne’s through ball. Unfortunately for the hosts, the VAR deemed the Englishman to be in an offside position and ruled out the goal.

Substitute Riyad Mahrez struck the post from a free-kick just before the 90-minute mark and then messed up a lobbed finish in injury time. Given the form the Algerian has been in this season, his miss in the dying embers came as a shock to many home supporters.

Following the pulsating draw, City remain at the top of the Premier League table, leading second-placed Liverpool by just one point. With seven games left to play, the fate of the title race remains in the champions' hands.

Here are three Manchester City players who performed and two who underwhelmed in their entertaining 2-2 draw with the Reds on Sunday:

Performed: Joao Cancelo

Left-back Joao Cancelo has been in superb form for the reigning champions this season. His display against Liverpool demonstrated the amount of confidence he has been carrying in the current campaign.

He superbly assisted the hosts’ second goal on Sunday, finding Jesus at the far post with unimaginable ease. The Portuguese international also opened up the Reds’ defense to play De Bruyne through, but the Belgian could only find the side-netting. The full-back also hit the woodwork once with a deflected effort.

Against the Merseyside giants, Cancelo provided an assist, attempted three tackles, won seven duels, and provided two key passes.

An incredible all-round performance from the former Juventus man.

Underperformed: Ederson

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson did not cover himself in glory against the Reds. In the 13th minute, Jota found a way past him from close range.

The strike was far from emphatic and practically rolled past the Brazilian. His lunge to his right was weak and it was overall a poor goal to concede.

He then messed up a clearance and almost gifted a second to Jota. Fortunately, the custodian just about found his bearings in time to get it out of the danger zone.

Ederson conceded the second goal seconds into the second half, but it was down to poor defending from City, who left their keeper criminally exposed.

Performed: Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City’s creator-in-chief, Kevin De Bruyne, was in outstanding form on Sunday. He passed the ball around with ease, created chances for his teammates, and scored the opener, albeit aided by a massive deflection.

More often than not, the Reds had no answer for the Belgian’s creativity. Unfortunately, De Bruyne’s teammates could not get him on the ball as much as they should have.

Against Jurgen Klopp’s side, the City skipper scored a goal, provided two key passes, won four ground duels, and provided four long balls.

A complete performance from arguably the best midfielder in the world right now.

Underperformed: Raheem Sterling

Against his old club, Raheem Sterling had the opportunity to make a tangible impact and become the difference-maker for his new employers.

Sadly, things did not quite work out as well as he might have expected. He had a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring for City after only five minutes of play. But his hesitancy allowed Alisson to rush off his line and put a block in.

The England international found the back of the net in the second half, but his goalbound effort was deemed offside by the VAR.

Against the Reds, Sterling was barely involved, taking only 17 touches and making six accurate passes in 75 minutes.

He also came up short in four of his five duels, had only one shot on target (saved), and lost possession eight times.

Performed: Gabriel Jesus

Starting his first Premier League game since January, Jesus proved that he can still rise to the occasion if and when called upon.

He was a livewire on the pitch for the champions and scored the second goal superbly eight minutes before half-time.

The Brazilian read Cancelo’s intention and made an unchecked run into the Liverpool box. He superbly beat the offside trap and applied a clinical touch to beat his compatriot Alisson.

The forward had a couple more presentable opportunities in the second half, but he was either denied by Alisson or the side netting.

Before being subbed off in favor of Jack Grealish in the 83rd minute, Jesus played one key pass, drew three fouls, won eight of 12 ground duels, and even registered three recoveries.

