3 Manchester City players who could leave next summer

Christian Cooke FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 484 // 22 Oct 2018, 01:02 IST

Manchester City v Burnley FC - Premier League

Manchester City have been working hard to secure the long-term futures of their best players and they’ve succeeded in recent years to ensure that indispensable members are retained and not allowed to run their deals down.

Barring one notable exception, only second-string members of the squad are in the final year of their respective contract, meaning Pep Guardiola has little to worry about in regard to what players he could lose in the coming months.

City have three players whose contract will expire next summer, two of which are defenders and one who is in the midfield. Guardiola has been linked with centre-backs in recent weeks and it may be due to who could be on their way out in June 2019. Time will tell.

#3 Vincent Kompany

Manchester City v Burnley FC - Premier League

Kompany could be a free agent next summer if he fails to put pen to paper on an extension, although an exit would appear premature. The 32-year-old joined City from Hamburg in 2008 and has gone on to make 340 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 29 goals. Kompany has won three Premier League titles, three League Cups and one FA Cup at the Etihad and remains a key player when fit at the age of 32.

The Belgium international, who has represented his country on 85 occasions, loves playing for City and is likely to now end his career in Manchester. It’s hard to see Kompany playing for another side at his age, and Guardiola knows that letting him go would lead to a negative reaction from supporters. The defender is well-loved and is revered by his teammates, so keeping Kompany might be the best option – even if it’s as a coach.

The wisdom he could impart onto the next generation will be invaluable. Kompany is a born leader and one who would be a help and not a hindrance in the dressing room. His contract may not be dealt with until next year, so his future will be somewhat hazy until City confirm what they’ll do with him.

