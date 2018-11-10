3 Manchester City players who would have been ideal for Manchester United's first team

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

The day on which Manchester is split into Red and Blue is around the corner. The footballing world is buzzing to witness an intense clash as Manchester City are set to host Jose Mourinho's Manchester United in the hottest fixture of game-week 12.

The Cityzens have made a yet another flying start to the season as they find themselves at the top of the table following their 11-game undefeated streak in the league. The other Manchester side has been quite inconsistent with their performances and they would know that they must be at their best to gain something from this fixture.

The Manchester clubs are filled with top football stars around the globe which has restricted the game-time of few players despite having the quality. Here are the three players who could swap Manchester clubs and easily get into the first team :

#3 Nicolas Otamendi

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

The Argentine has recently struggled with his fitness and has eventually lost his place at the back. Pep Guardiola has preferred to start John Stones and Aymeric Laporte over Otamendi as the duo continue to impress with their defending and passing abilities. Otamendi has featured in only 3 premier league games and it is doubtful whether Pep will drop either of his in-form centre-backs to give him a start.

However, it would have been a different story altogether for Otamendi if he had been at the other Manchester club. The Red Devils have struggled to find a stable defensive line and are currently relying on Lindelof and Smalling to stop the lethal City attack on Sunday.

With Smalling being highly inconsistent so far, it would have been a no-brainer to start Otamendi had he been on the other side.

