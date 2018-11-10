×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 Manchester City players who would have been ideal for Manchester United's first team

Surendhar Venkatesavaralu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
413   //    10 Nov 2018, 14:37 IST

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

The day on which Manchester is split into Red and Blue is around the corner. The footballing world is buzzing to witness an intense clash as Manchester City are set to host Jose Mourinho's Manchester United in the hottest fixture of game-week 12.

The Cityzens have made a yet another flying start to the season as they find themselves at the top of the table following their 11-game undefeated streak in the league. The other Manchester side has been quite inconsistent with their performances and they would know that they must be at their best to gain something from this fixture.

The Manchester clubs are filled with top football stars around the globe which has restricted the game-time of few players despite having the quality. Here are the three players who could swap Manchester clubs and easily get into the first team :

#3 Nicolas Otamendi

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

The Argentine has recently struggled with his fitness and has eventually lost his place at the back. Pep Guardiola has preferred to start John Stones and Aymeric Laporte over Otamendi as the duo continue to impress with their defending and passing abilities. Otamendi has featured in only 3 premier league games and it is doubtful whether Pep will drop either of his in-form centre-backs to give him a start.

However, it would have been a different story altogether for Otamendi if he had been at the other Manchester club. The Red Devils have struggled to find a stable defensive line and are currently relying on Lindelof and Smalling to stop the lethal City attack on Sunday.

With Smalling being highly inconsistent so far, it would have been a no-brainer to start Otamendi had he been on the other side.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Nicolas Otamendi Gabriel Jesus Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola
Surendhar Venkatesavaralu
ANALYST
A massive Football fan | Magpie | Indian Cricket Team fan | Chennai Super Kings supporter
5 players who have played for both Manchester United and...
RELATED STORY
Current Manchester United and Manchester City players who...
RELATED STORY
Manchester Derby: Manchester City’s strongest XI 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Manchester City
RELATED STORY
4 Manchester United Players who can decide the Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City will win the Manchester derby
RELATED STORY
5 Memorable Manchester Derby Matches
RELATED STORY
Reports: Paul Pogba doubtful for the Manchester Derby
RELATED STORY
2018/19 Manchester Derby: Top 3 Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will outclass Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
Today CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
Today LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
Today NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
Today SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
Today CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
Tomorrow LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
Tomorrow CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
Tomorrow ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us