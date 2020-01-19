3 Manchester United academy players who could replace Ashley Young in the first team | Premier League 2019-20

Former Manchester United captain Ashley Young joined Inter Milan recently

Ashley Young has been a loyal servant for Manchester United. The Englishman joined the Red Devils for €18 million in 2011 from Aston Villa. Initially, a winger who could play on both flanks, in his later years he has deputised in the defence, as well as a right-back and a left-back.The versatile player has played a key role in the transition that Manchester United are going through which has seen more downs than ups.

The former Manchester United captain has made a total of 261 appearances during which he scored 19 goals and assisted 43 more. His performances declined over the years and the 34-year-old former England international recently joined Inter Milan for €1.5 million bringing an end to a 9 and half year career at Old Trafford where he's become a fan favourite over the years.

Here are 3 players from the Manchester United academy who can replace Ashley Young in the first team in the days to come.

#3 Harvey Neville

Harvey Neville is one of the most promising starlets in the United academy.

Harvey Neville is the son of Manchester United legend, Phil Neville. Like his father, he is also a fullback. He joined Manchester United academy at a very young age and moved to city rivals Manchester City in 2013. The 2002-year born starlet joined Valencia in 2015 when his father was the assistant manager out there and then returned to Old Trafford in 2018. The former Ireland U19 international features regularly in the U18 Premier League.

He is already making his name out there in the Manchester United academy and he can very well put his hat in the ring in contention to replace Ashley Young in the senior squad in the long run. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loves to work with youngsters and doesn't hesitate to give them chances to prove themselves. The likes of Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood are perfect examples that Ole puts his trust in the youngsters in the squad.

