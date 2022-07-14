3 Manchester United players who should go on loan next season

Manchester United are currently on a pre-season tour and are getting accustomed to life under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils recently enjoyed a 4-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in Bangkok. Positive signs are there for United fans to see as Ten Hag implements his philosophy onto the team.

So far, the club have been quiet in the transfer market, with their only signing being Tyrell Malacia. Ten Hag will want more options at his disposal, and the club are expected to complete further business this summer.

This will add much-needed quality and depth to the team.

Hence, some of the younger players will struggle to find minutes next season and loan moves will be an option for them. Here we look at three players who would benefit from going out on loan next season.

#3. Amad Diallo

Cote d'Ivoire v Saudi Arabia: Men's Football - Olympics: Day -1

Amad Diallo signed for Manchester United in January 2021 from Atalanta in a deal which could rise to 40 million euros. This clearly shows that the youngster possesses great talent and is a player for the future.

Diallo showed a glimpse of his ability when he scored a fantastic header against AC Milan in the Europa League in the 2020-21 season.

The Ivory Coast international went on loan to Rangers in January this year and produced some good performances. However, the youngster was inconsistent and it is clear he has got a lot of learning to do to make it at this level.

Manchester United should send him out on loan to an English club that is either in the Premier League or Championship.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that winger Amad Diallo is nowhere close to featuring in Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag's plans. dlvr.it/STdsgR Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that winger Amad Diallo is nowhere close to featuring in Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag's plans. dlvr.it/STdsgR

This will prove to be vital for the 20-year-old as he will learn the basics of English football. Diallo also needs to work on the physical aspect of his game as he has a smaller frame and is not strong yet.

A move to the Championship will assist him in this.

#2. Brandon Williams

Norwich City v Burnley - Premier League

Brandon Williams arrived on the scene for Manchester United in 2019 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was the manager at the time, showed great faith in the youngster.

Williams rewarded his manager with decent performances at left-back.

However, game time has proven to be difficult for the 21-year-old since then as Luke Shaw regained his form in the 2020-21 campaign. Last season, Williams was on loan at Norwich and featured for them consistently throughout the season.

Norwich were eventually relegated and Williams did not show anything to argue he could compete for a starting spot at United this season.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Southampton are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Brandon Williams this summer. dlvr.it/STkQLF Southampton are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Brandon Williams this summer. dlvr.it/STkQLF

With Manchester United signing Tyrell Malacia this summer, game time will once again be a difficult task for Williams.

It is yet to be seen if the Englishman has the qualities to be a United player in the future. However, gaining experience in the Premier League will only benefit his cause.

#1. James Garner

Fulham v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship

James Garner enjoyed a fantastic loan spell last season at Nottingham Forest. The midfielder was imperative in helping Forest attain Premier League promotion.

While Manchester United require options in midfield, the club are in talks to sign Frenkie de Jong and it seems the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay are included in Ten Hag's plans for the upcoming season.

SPORTbible News @SportBibleNews | Erik Ten Hag 'Passes On Knowledge' To James Garner In Manchester United Training And Fans Are Excited | Erik Ten Hag 'Passes On Knowledge' To James Garner In Manchester United Training And Fans Are Excited zpr.io/DxLjNZ5sJv9T 🔔 | Erik Ten Hag 'Passes On Knowledge' To James Garner In Manchester United Training And Fans Are Excited zpr.io/DxLjNZ5sJv9T

With Donny Van de Beek also an option, minutes will not be guaranteed for Garner. The 21-year-old needs to continue playing regularly to develop and he will get just that at Forest this season.

As Forest are now in the Premier League, this will help Garner only improve further and will give Manchester United a clearer indication if the Englishman has the ability to play top-tier football.

Another loan move to Forest seems to be the most viable option for Garner next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far