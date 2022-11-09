3 Manchester United players who have redeemed last season's performances in 2022-23

The Erik ten Hag era is well and truly underway at Manchester United. The Red Devils are close to breaking into the top 4 of the Premier League at the time of writing, while a tricky draw awaits them in the form of Barcelona in the Europa League knockouts play-off round.

United have been a stark contrast to last season in terms of both performances and results. Last season, key players failed to step up to the challenge and the results were there for everyone to see.

A dismal run in the Premier League saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting sacked while Ralf Rangnick failed to turn the club's fortunes around in limited time.

Nonetheless, some of the underperforming players from last season have shown that it was a mere blip and have contributed effectively to the team's wins with the help of dynamic coaching.

Let's take a look at three such players!

Ten Hag is trying to implement his philosophy at United

1. Marcus Rashford

It was truly a disastrous 2021 for Rashford ever since Euro 2020. The forward went into the international tournament with niggles from the 2020-21 season and it finally culminated in a crucial spot kick miss in the all-important final against Italy.

It seemed like nothing would go right for the youngster as he struggled the entire 2021-22 season, often looking out of sorts and clueless in the attacking third. He returned with dismal stats of 4 goals in 25 league games.

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford 100 goals for this special club! I’ve been here since I was 7 years old and came through every single age group and played on every single pitch so I want to thanks all the staff, my family and team mates that have helped make this achievement possible 100 goals for this special club! I’ve been here since I was 7 years old and came through every single age group and played on every single pitch so I want to thanks all the staff, my family and team mates that have helped make this achievement possible 💯 https://t.co/GRplZmcY4y

Cut to the current season, the academy graduate is enjoying a prolific campaign. He has already matched his goal tally from last season in just 13 games, scoring in vital matches such as Liverpool. The forward also recently went on to score his 100th goal for the club, highlighting the stark transformation he has undergone with Ten Hag's coaching.

#2 Diogo Dalot

Dalot was once regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in the game when he joined United four years ago.

Since then, he has had to wait for his chances, while also trying to improve his game both in defence and attack.

He got his chances under Ralf Rangnick towards the end of the 2021-22 season, but still looked way off the mark in his defensive capabilities as well as his potency in attack, which is now a trait every full-back should possess in the game.

Manchester United v Omonia Nikosia: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Given Aaron Wan-Bissaka's own struggles, Dalot started under Ten Hag and there has been a clear improvement.

The 23-year-old has shown tenacity at the back while trying to get heavily involved in the team's attacks by drifting in centrally on multiple occasions, a role that was crucial to Ten Hag's success at Ajax.

He has already notched up a goal and two assists in the games he has played so far.

#3 David De Gea

United's fortunes are often dependent on their Spanish custodian. David De Gea can be excellent in one game and extremely poor in the next.

His performances definitely took a plunge last season as United shipped a staggering 57 goals in the league and just 8 clean sheets were managed by De Gea. His form also meant that he lost his place in the national team.

Nonetheless, the veteran keeper has come up with some incredible performances this season. With a bolstered defence in front of him, De Gea has looked far more confident, and on a number of occasions has saved United's blushes with some jaw-dropping saves.

The clean sheets that looked so hard to come by, have arrived this season with five shutouts, the second highest in the Premier League. Even in the Europa League, he has let in just 3 goals in 6 games.

