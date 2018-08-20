Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Manchester United players who should be dropped from the starting XI

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.10K   //    20 Aug 2018, 12:39 IST

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Mata did nothing of note against Brighton

Manchester United had a game to forget against Brighton yesterday as they were hammered 2-3 by a relatively small team. After a promising start against Leicester City last week, United were handed a reality check this weekend.

The repercussions of their weak and inefficient transfer business were quite visible against Brighton yesterday. Without Alexis Sanchez, there was no spark in the attack and hence the wingers looked quite lacklustre.

The midfield consisting of Pereira, Pogba, and Fred were extremely sloppy in distribution and couldn't tread passes to the strikers. They were all over the place during Brighton's attacks and gave away possession too easily in dangerous areas.

The central defence consisting of Lindelof and Bailly was reactive instead of being proactive and hence allowed Murray to run behind them.

Lindelof was responsible for the first goal as he couldn't mark Murray strongly in order to stop him from tapping the ball into the net. On the other hand, Bailly reckless challenge inside the box helped Brighton from the penalty spot to extend their lead to 3-1.

Hence, a serious introspection is needed from the players and the manager in order to not repeat the same mistakes again. Let us have a look at the 3 players who should be dropped from the Red Devils' starting line-up.

#3 Juan Mata

Juan Mata gave one of his most horrible displays in the game yesterday. Being played as a right winger, he looked extremely out of position due to lack of pace and the inability to help out the defence.

He was completely lacklustre while attacking, gave away possession too cheaply, couldn't create any chances for the attackers and hence was hardly visible on the pitch when his team was on the offensive.

Due to lack of pace, he was unable to take on the left-back, his playmaking ability was easily thwarted by the opposition defence and was extremely ineffective yesterday.

Mata also abdicated his defensive responsibilities as he was slow in coming back, gave too much pace for Brighton's left-back to run on the wing and hence was responsible for Brighton's first goal as he didn't press the left-back and allowed him the freedom to give a easy pass to the winger who easily crossed the ball into the Manchester United penalty area for Murray to tap in.

Hence, Mata was rightly substituted by Mourinho at half-time. The Manchester United manager should either give Mata a central role in the next game or drop him.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Brighton & Hove Albion Football Juan Mata Eric Bailly Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
3 reasons why Manchester United lost against Brighton
RELATED STORY
Brighton 3-2 Manchester United: 4 talking points
RELATED STORY
5 takeaways from Manchester United's shock defeat to...
RELATED STORY
Brighton 3-2 Manchester United: 4 key takeaways
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's predicted starting XI against Brighton
RELATED STORY
Brighton 3-2 Manchester United: 5 areas where Jose...
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 Manchester United: Hits and...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Brighton Preview: Predicted First XI...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United lost to Brighton & Hove...
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 Manchester United: 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us