3 Manchester United youngsters who should be given more game time next season 

There have been some noiseless movements by Manchester United's hierarchy in the current transfer window, as the club's transfer team have inquired and held talks with some of the club's targets.

Detailed scrutiny could reveal that there are some areas of deficiency in the current Red Devils squad, and this has widened the gap between the squad of the club and that of its rivals in recent times.

While there's no doubt that the arrival of Erik ten Hag last season shaped some grey areas in the squad, it can still be argued that he needs to be adequately backed in the transfer market.

Manchester United's strategy in the current transfer window could be attributed to the owner's desire to sell the club. However, there's a growing level of uncertainty about various bids that have been received by the owners concerning the sale of the club.

On that note, this article will look inward and talk about three youngsters that should be given more game time in the 2023-24 campaign. Without any further delay, let's look at them.

#3 Facundo Pellistri

Facundo Pellistri could enhance Man United's attack

The right-winger is presently one of the most prospective young forwards in the footballing world, and his proficiency to progress with the ball from the flank into the opponent's penalty box is relatively commendable.

Pellistri is also very quick and tricky in attack, and his outstanding pace together with his vision in attack could be advantageous for the Red Devils next season.

When you watch him play, you will notice that he shows some brilliant moves, and if he's given the opportunity to improve, he could be a decent option in attack for Ten Hag next season. He registered one assist in 11 appearances for Manchester United last season.

#2 Alejandro Garnacho

Could Garnacho break into Manchester United's starting XI

From a neutral point of view, Alejandro Garnacho was one of the break-out players of the 2022-23 campaign, as his name was on the lips of different pundits.

The Argentine is tricky, as his vision in attack is outstanding. Another brilliant thing about the forward is his pace and finishing capability, as he converts opportunities in style. In an indistinguishable manner, his proficiency to also deliver crosses into the box is commendable, as he netted six goals and registered six assists in 37 games in the 2022-23 campaign.

If he's awarded the chance, he could be a key player in Manchester United's starting XI next season, as we've seen a glimpse of what he's capable of doing.

#1 Amad Diallo

Amad is one of the youngsters to watch out for next season

The Red Devils scouts did not make a mistake when they convinced Manchester United to sign him from Atalanta for £37 million in 2021.

Amad is a very skilled winger, and his intuition in attack is stunning. The Abidjan-born winger is also very tranquil and precise with the ball at his feet. Ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, Manchester United loaned him to Sunderland, and it can be stated that he showed class during his loan spell as he netted 14 goals and registered four assists in 43 games.

Having passed his aforementioned test, he should be offered a recourse to showcase himself in the first-team next season, as he has proven that he's capable of shouldering responsibilities. Amad could be key in attack for the Red Devils next season.

