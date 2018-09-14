Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Matches Arsenal Would Keep In Mind As They Visit St James' Park

Santosh Pradhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
556   //    14 Sep 2018, 18:01 IST

The Gunners resume their league campaign this weekend with a trip to St James’ Park
The Gunners resume their league campaign this weekend with a trip to St James’ Park

Arsenal, who are looking for their 3rd straight win of the season, will travel to face Newcastle United on Saturday. Unai Emery faced a setback in his first two matches against Manchester City and Chelsea, but slowly and surely his tactics have proved effective, judging by the number of goals his team is scoring.

Arsene Wenger left this summer after being in charge for 22 years, and over the years his side faced some tough matches against Newcastle United. Newcastle are sitting 18th in the league table with no wins this season, and Rafa Benitez’s men will have to turn the tables against the Gunners to boost their own standing.

Two of Newcastle’s most important players, Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie, could return to action against Arsenal.That could give a much-needed boost to the Toons.

Here we present instances where the Toons got the better of Arsenal in the last 22 Years.


#3. Newcastle 4-2 Arsenal - May 14, 2000

Alan Shearer grabbed his 300th career goal
Alan Shearer grabbed his 300th career goal

Alan Shearer scored the 300th goal of his career to help Newcastle finish their season on a high. Shearer scored a 30th-minute free kick against a backup side which Wenger had picked for the occasion. Even though Arsenal had safely secured the 2nd position in the league before the match and Newcastle were out of the relegation zone, both sides played attractive and competitive football.

Newcastle United had completed a remarkable turnaround in the season where Bobby Robson showed the fans what his side can achieve in the coming years. Gary Speed and Andy Griffin were the other scorers for Newcastle.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Newcastle United Football Mesut Ozil Alexandre Lacazette
Santosh Pradhan
CONTRIBUTOR
3 crucial factors that could decide the outcome of...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal's probable line-up...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal's probable starting XI vs...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal handed injury boost ahead of trip to Newcastle...
RELATED STORY
Not just another stroll in the St. James Park.
RELATED STORY
3 budget midfielders you should consider for Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Boxing day fixtures in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
5 German Legends who have graced the Premier League
RELATED STORY
7 footballers who returned from career threatening injuries
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us