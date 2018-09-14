3 Matches Arsenal Would Keep In Mind As They Visit St James' Park

The Gunners resume their league campaign this weekend with a trip to St James’ Park

Arsenal, who are looking for their 3rd straight win of the season, will travel to face Newcastle United on Saturday. Unai Emery faced a setback in his first two matches against Manchester City and Chelsea, but slowly and surely his tactics have proved effective, judging by the number of goals his team is scoring.

Arsene Wenger left this summer after being in charge for 22 years, and over the years his side faced some tough matches against Newcastle United. Newcastle are sitting 18th in the league table with no wins this season, and Rafa Benitez’s men will have to turn the tables against the Gunners to boost their own standing.

Two of Newcastle’s most important players, Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie, could return to action against Arsenal.That could give a much-needed boost to the Toons.

Here we present instances where the Toons got the better of Arsenal in the last 22 Years.

#3. Newcastle 4-2 Arsenal - May 14, 2000

Alan Shearer grabbed his 300th career goal

Alan Shearer scored the 300th goal of his career to help Newcastle finish their season on a high. Shearer scored a 30th-minute free kick against a backup side which Wenger had picked for the occasion. Even though Arsenal had safely secured the 2nd position in the league before the match and Newcastle were out of the relegation zone, both sides played attractive and competitive football.

Newcastle United had completed a remarkable turnaround in the season where Bobby Robson showed the fans what his side can achieve in the coming years. Gary Speed and Andy Griffin were the other scorers for Newcastle.

