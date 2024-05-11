3 midfielders Arsenal should target | Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal's resurgence in the Premier League title race has been nothing short of remarkable, especially considering their struggles in the previous campaign. With their sights set on challenging Manchester City for the crown, the Gunners recognize the importance of reinforcing their squad, particularly in midfield.

While Arsenal's midfield has shown flashes of brilliance, there's a consensus among fans and pundits alike that acquiring a dynamic box-to-box midfielder could provide the necessary impetus to propel them to the next level. This player would bring a blend of defensive solidity, creative flair, and attacking prowess, balancing the team's midfield dynamics and offering versatility in different game situations.

Under Mikel Arteta's tactical guidance, the midfield composition has undergone intriguing adjustments. Declan Rice's deployment as a number 8 has been a revelation, showcasing his ability to contribute both defensively and offensively. Alongside him, Jorginho's metronomic passing and positional awareness have provided a stabilizing presence, allowing for smoother transitions and defensive cover. Meanwhile, Martin Odegaard has flourished in an advanced playmaker role, exploiting spaces and orchestrating attacks with his vision and technique.

Despite the promising performances of the current midfield setup, there remains a palpable sense of anticipation surrounding potential summer transfer targets. Arsenal fans eagerly await news of prospective signings who could further enhance the team's competitiveness and bolster their title aspirations.

As the summer transfer window approaches, speculation abounds regarding the identities of midfielders who could join the ranks of the London-based outfit. From emerging talents to established stars, the possibilities are endless, adding an extra layer of excitement to the anticipation of the upcoming season.

#3 Khephren Thuram

Khephren Thuram will be a great addition to Arsenal's midfield.

Khephren Thuram, a product of AS Monaco's esteemed youth system, embarked on a new chapter in his career by joining Nice in 2019. Despite initially starting with the reserves, Thuram swiftly ascended to the first team, marking his debut in the same year. Since then, at a mere 23 years old, he has emerged as a pivotal figure within the fabric of OGC Nice's squad.

Renowned for his adeptness as a classic number 8, Thuram possesses a unique blend of defensive tenacity and offensive prowess. While he may not boast prolific goal-scoring or assist statistics, his impact transcends the conventional metrics of the game. His proficiency in driving the ball forward into the final third, coupled with his ability to execute crucial tackles in advanced midfield positions, presents a valuable asset for any team, including the Gunners.

Moreover, Thuram's potential acquisition holds promise beyond immediate success. Should he continue to perform at a high level, there exists the enticing prospect of securing his services for a significant duration, potentially anchoring Arsenal's midfield for years to come. With his skill set and youth on his side, Thuram stands as a tantalizing solution to the midfield conundrum facing Arsenal.

#2 Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino is one of the most underrated players in La Liga.

Mikel Merino, approaching his 28th birthday before the commencement of the next season, holds the promise of becoming a prized asset for the Gunners should Mikel Arteta succeed in tempting his compatriot to London. Renowned as a stalwart of the Spanish top-flight, the midfielder has etched his name among the league's elite since his transition to Real Sociedad in 2018, accumulating an impressive 239 appearances for the San Sebastian-based club.

Merino's accolades extend beyond mere appearances; he played a pivotal role in Real Sociedad's triumph in the 2021 Copa Del Rey final against Atletico Bilbao, earning his place in the starting lineup for the historic victory. Over his seven-year tenure, Merino has showcased his prowess by netting 26 goals and providing 30 assists, underscoring his significance in both defensive and offensive capacities.

Despite his notable contributions, Merino's journey in the English Premier League adds an intriguing dimension to his narrative. Following a brief stint at Newcastle United, where he spent six months on loan before securing a permanent contract for another six months, the midfielder found a new home in the Basque region when Real Sociedad came calling.

With speculation swirling about a potential return to English shores, Merino's transfer fee, rumored to hover around €25 million, presents a tantalizing opportunity for Arsenal. In an era marked by exorbitant price tags for elite midfielders, securing Merino's services at such a reasonable sum could prove to be a coup for the Gunners, offering both quality and value in equal measure.

#1 Bruno Guimares

Bruno Guimares is attracting interest from Manchester City too.

Bruno Guimaraes' name has been dominating the transfer chatter at the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal faces stiff competition from Manchester City in their pursuit of the Brazilian midfielder.

Guimaraes has enjoyed a stellar season with Newcastle United, where his performances have been nothing short of extraordinary since joining the Magpies in 2022. Regarded as one of the premier number 8s in global football, his potential arrival at Arsenal promises to add significant depth and quality to their midfield ranks.

The looming question, however, revolves around Arsenal's willingness to meet Guimaraes' hefty price tag, rumored to be in the realm of £100 million. This financial commitment comes amidst ongoing speculation linking Arsenal with another high-profile target, Alexander Isak, also reportedly valued at £100 million in the summer transfer market. The prospect of such substantial investments raises eyebrows, particularly concerning the potential impact on other players' roles within the squad.

Notably, the squad players like Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe add complexity to Arsenal's midfield dynamics. The acquisition of a marquee signing like Guimaraes could potentially see these players slip down the pecking order, highlighting the delicate balance between ambition and squad management in the transfer window.

Guimaraes' statistical contributions further underline his significance on the pitch, having amassed six goals and eight assists from 47 appearances this season. Such impressive figures only serve to reinforce the notion that his addition to the Gunners' roster would be nothing short of a remarkable coup, provided they can successfully lure him to North London.