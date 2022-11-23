Chelsea made a poor start to the new season despite spending heavily in the transfer market. It resulted in the club sacking German boss Thomas Tuchel.

It was followed by the appointment of Graham Potter. The Englishman has made some tactical changes in the setup. His early days began well as the Blues showed signs of freedom in their play but their form dropped massively in November.

The Blues are currently on a three-match losing streak in the Premier League.

The squad, despite their heavy spending in the last three seasons, needs addressing. The midfield in particular lacks an edge. N'Golo Kante is injury-riddled and possibly past his prime. Jorginho has been average since the 2020-21 season and Mateo Kovacic is inconsistent with his performances.

On that note, this article will look at three midfielders Chelsea could sign in the January transfer window to stabilize their midfield.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Declan Rice - Southampton FC v West Ham United - Premier League 2022-23

A former Chelsea youth product, he was heavily linked with a return to the club over the last two seasons.

Vᴅʏᴋ @VdykCFC According to Matt Law, West Ham face the prospect of losing Declan Rice for around £70m after the news broke out that West Ham are listening to offers



Do the right thing and make Chelsea a powerhouse again According to Matt Law, West Ham face the prospect of losing Declan Rice for around £70m after the news broke out that West Ham are listening to offersDo the right thing and make Chelsea a powerhouse again @todd_boehly 🚨According to Matt Law, West Ham face the prospect of losing Declan Rice for around £70m after the news broke out that West Ham are listening to offersDo the right thing and make Chelsea a powerhouse again @todd_boehly https://t.co/GI5KftShsc

Rice has registered one goal and one assist for the Hammers this season. He is primarily a central defensive midfield player who is also good at filtering possession.

The 23-year-old Hammers captain will be a good young addition to the Blues midfield. Rice is currently on national duty for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#2 Edson Alvarez (Benfica)

SL Benfica v AFC Ajax: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The Ajax man was close to joining last summer. He has been a promising central defensive midfielder this season. Alvarez has netted one goal and laid down two assists for the Dutch side in 18 games.

His versatility is another great asset as it allows him to play both the no. 6 and no. 8 position. He could be a brilliant replacement for Jorginho, who could possibly leave the club next summer.

Alvarez is currently on national duty for Mexico at the FIFA World Cup.

#1 Moisés Caicedo (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion has been a good pool of resource for Chelsea this summer. Signing Moises Caicedo would only build on that trend.

Uber Chelsea FC ⭐️⭐️ @UberCheIseaFC "Nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea ... it’d be a dream."



Brighton’s Moises Caicedo has confirmed his desire to join Graham Potter at Chelsea. "Nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea ... it’d be a dream."Brighton’s Moises Caicedo has confirmed his desire to join Graham Potter at Chelsea. https://t.co/wGIabgmw4e

The Ecuadorian has scored one goal in 15 games for Brighton. At 21, he has a bright future ahead of him The aggressive young midfielder is good at breaking up play and winning battles in the defensive third.

Chelsea's major issue has been an absent midfield when they lose possession. Getting Caicedo could allow them to play with more aggression.

