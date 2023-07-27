3 midfielders Liverpool can target to replace Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson has been vital to Liverpool's recent success under Jurgen Klopp. The Englishman won the 'FWA Footballer of the Year' award in 2020 after leading Liverpool to their maiden Premier League title. As a Liverpool player, Henderson has also won the UEFA Champions League, one FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq have agreed a deal to sign Jordan Henderson from Liverpool. The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and will look to sign another midfielder to replace club legend Jordan Henderson.

Below, we take a look at three midfielders that Liverpool can target to replace Jordan Henderson:

#1 Romeo Lavia (Southampton)

Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia is an exciting young prospect who can play as a defensive midfielder and also as a central midfielder. He is tenacious in midfield and made 1.1 interceptions per game in 26 games in the Premier League last season.

Lavia likes to shoot the ball from distance and dribble the ball, and he completed 1.1 dribbles per game last season. Tackling is one of the best exponents of his game, and he made 2.1 tackles per game last season. Lavia's tenacity and ability to win the ball back can perfectly compliment Mac Allister's progressive approach.

He is only 19 years old and can be a long-term replacement for both Henderson and Fabinho. Lavia is one of the top candidates on Liverpool's list, according to Fabrizio Romano, and Liverpool are set to bid £45 million for the Belgian after Southampton rejected their opening bid of £37 million.

#2 Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

Rodrigo De Paul

Rodrigo De Paul is a tenacious central midfielder and a vital cog in Atletico Madrid's midfield. The Argentine scored three goals and provided eight assists in 38 games across competitions last season. Most importantly, he won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Playing through balls and long balls is one of the best elements of his game; he played 1.6 key passes and 3.3 long balls per game in 30 games in La Liga last season. De Paul likes to shoot the ball from distance and is good at taking set pieces. He is great at progressing the ball and played 8.96 progressive passes and completed 2.64 progressive carries per 90 in all competitions last season.

Rodrigo De Paul can replace Jordan Henderson seamlessly, as his abilities are very similar to the Englishman's. Mac Allister is the only player in Liverpool's squad currently who can progress the ball, and signing De Paul can give Liverpool the necessary squad depth, experience, and competition in midfield.

#3 Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Matheus Nunes

Wolverhampton Wanderers signed Matheus Nunes for a club record fee of £42.2 million from Sporting CP last summer. Nunes was one of their better performers and impressed in his debut Premier League season.

The Portuguese is a versatile midfielder who can greatly contribute in defensive midfield. He made 2.44 tackles per game and 0.58 interceptions per 90 in all competitions last season. Nunes also completed 2.15 progressive carries and had 1.90 touches in the attacking penalty area last season.

Nunes's ability to carry the ball and his touches in the attacking area benefit Liverpool's high-pressing system. He also played 2.3 long balls per game last season, and this ability of his will help Liverpool transition the ball quickly from midfield to attack.

Nunes has many attributes in his game that match Liverpool's style of play and can be a valuable signing for them. Prior to the opening of the summer transfer window, Matheus Nunes was one of the midfielders monitored by Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano.

