3 midfielders Liverpool could look to sign before the deadline day

Liverpool are the only club in the Premier League who are yet to make a new signing this transfer window. The Reds were linked to Martin Zubimendi earlier in the window but the Spain international was reluctant to leave his boyhood club Real Sociedad.

However, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are currently contacting potential signings. Fans could see a new face arriving at Anfield before the transfer deadline on August 31.

On that note, here's a list of three midfielders who could join Liverpool before the closure of the ongoing transfer window.

#1 Alan Varela

Alan Varela impressed everyone with his performances after joining FC Porto from Boca Juniors during last summer's transfer window.

The Argentine is a combative defensive midfielder, known for his passing skills and ball-winning capabilities. He played 30 league games for FC Porto last season, scoring two goals and providing three assists. Varela helped the Dragons win Taca de Portugal and Supertaca Candido de Oliveira last year.

As per a report by O Jogo, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old midfielder. They could make an offer to him before the deadline day.

#2 Teun Koopmeiners

Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners is another midfielder who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks. The Dutch midfielder worked under Arne Slot at AZ Alkmaar in the 2019-20 season.

Koopmeiners is a versatile footballer, who is comfortable playing as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder, and central defender. His key strengths are his passing skills and concentration, coupled with his ability to score goals from midfield. He scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 34 Serie A appearances last season.

However, Juventus has also shown interest in signing him during the recent weeks. Liverpool need to act fast to snap him up.

#3 Bruno Guimarães

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes is among the best midfielders in the English Premier League. The Brazil international has been the Toons' star performer since joining from Lyon during the winter transfer window of 2020.

Guimaraes has played 88 league games for the Tyne and Wear club so far, registering 16 goals and 14 assists. He won the North East FWA Player of the Year award in 2022.

As per the report, Newcastle United are likely to demand a transfer fee of close to £100 million to sell their prized asset. It remains to be seen if Liverpool are willing to spend that sort of sum to bring him to Anfield.

