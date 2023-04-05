3 midfielders Manchester United can target in the summer transfer window

Manchester United are resurgant under Erik Ten Hag. The Red Devils have won the Carabao Cup and are among the favorites to lift the FA Cup as well as the Europa League. They are also well-placed to secure Champions League football for next season, currently fifth in the Premier League table with two games in hand over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has been instrumental in United's success this season and is one of the most important players in the squad. Their win percentage with Casemiro is 76% and without him, it drastically drops to 33%.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Casemiro is key to Manchester United Casemiro is key to Manchester United 🔑 https://t.co/9HvcKifS13

Manchester United will be looking to sign a player who could be an understudy for Casemiro and provide depth in defensive midfield.

Here are the three midfielders the club can target in the summer transfer window:

#1 Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha has been extremely impressive in his debut Premier League season for Fulham. He is tenacious in midfield and likes to win the ball back. Palhinha has made 102 tackles, the most by any player this season in the Premier League, winning 58 of them and has made 35 interceptions.

Like Casemiro, Palhinha wins the ball in midfield and controls the tempo of the game. He could be the perfect understudy for Casemiro and will provide Manchester United with much-needed depth in midfield.

Joao Palhinha

#2 Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United before he signed with Brighton & Hove Albion back in January 2021. Caicedo runs the Brighton midfield and has been has impressive under both Graham Potter and Roberto De Zebri. He has 40 interceptions and 77 tackles in the Premier League this term.

The Ecudor international is not only good defensively but is also a chance creator. He created six chances against Brentford, which was the most by any player in Premier league game week 29. Caicedo can be a long-term successor to Casemiro and can prosper under the guidance of Erik Ten Hag. Signing Caicedo this summer will be extremely difficult for Manchester United as top clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are also looking to sign him.

Squawka @Squawka Moisés Caicedo's game by numbers vs. Brentford:



100% aerial duels won

100% take-ons completed

92% pass accuracy

61 passes

7 x possession won

6 chances created

6 final ⅓ entries

3 duels won

2 take-ons

2 shots

1 through ball



No player created more chances in a PL game today. 🥵 Moisés Caicedo's game by numbers vs. Brentford:100% aerial duels won100% take-ons completed92% pass accuracy61 passes7 x possession won6 chances created6 final ⅓ entries3 duels won2 take-ons2 shots1 through ballNo player created more chances in a PL game today. 🥵 https://t.co/P5KLLtW7oJ

#3 Orkun Kokcu

Orkun Kokcu is the captain of Eredivise table-topper Fayenood. He primarily plays as a central midfielder and can also play as a defensive and attacking midfielder. The Turkey international has scored 11 goals and has provided three assists in all competitions for Fayenood this season. He is a progressive passer of the ball, evident in his 26.7 forward passes per 90 minutes in the league this term.

Kokcu makes 1.45 tackles and 0.57 interceptions per 90 minutes. He likes to shoot from distance and is a good taker of set-pieces. Kokcu is still 22 years old and could be a great asset for Manchester United. He could be the ideal midfield partner alongside Casemiro and United must consider signing him.

Orkun Kokcu

Casemiro controls the midfield, shields the back four and allows the team to express itself. Manchester United's main priority in the summer transfer window is to sign a defensive midfielder to improve their squad depth.

Which midfielder do you think Manchester United will sign in the summer transfer window? Do let us know your opinion in the comments.

Poll : Can Manchester United win the Premier League next season? Yes No 0 votes