3 midfielders Manchester United could look to sign this winter

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær is in the hunt for midfield prospects

With the arrival of the January transfer window, rumours surrounding the Mancunian club have started to spread here and there. In what is considered to be a difficult period to sign players, Manchester United are one of many who will certainly be looking to acquire reinforcements this January.

Despite making three signings over the summer transfer window, Manchester United began the 2019-20 season with an underwhleming squad. 31 points from 21 matches is the result and they stand 5th in the Premier League points, five points behind the 4th-placed Chelsea. United currently have enough players to sustain the defensive and attacking departments, while the midfield needs reinforcements. Injuries to the main midfielders and incompetence in signing the replacements for Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini have put a major issue in front of Ole Gunnar Solskjær. And hence, new arrivals in midfield are needed.

#3 Boubakary Soumaré

Boubakary Soumaré playing for LOSC Lille

The 20-year-old French midfielder is the one Manchester United football club should be looking at. The French prodigy, who can don both central and defensive midfield roles with the skillset and strength he possesses, currently plays for Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille.

In 2017, Soumaré joined Lille in what was a free transfer from FC Paris Saint-Germain B. Since then, the midfielder, at the age of 20, has played nearly 50 games for Lille's first team. This season, Soumare has made 23 appearances so far in all competitions for Les Dogues. However, defensive duties at the heart of the midfield haven't offered him a chance yet to add a goal or assist to his name this season.

While Nemanja Matić wants to make his way out of the Manchester club and youth prospect James Garner isn't ready for Premier League football, the addition of Boubakary Soumaré would be a perfect signing for the Red Devils. Although he is young and currently plays in a less-competitive league, we should also cherish what N'Golo Kanté did with Leicester City after moving from the French League side, Stade Malherbe Caen. Only time will tell us whether United are going to get him or not.

