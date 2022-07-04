3 midfielders who could replace Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona

Barcelona are currently in talks with Manchester United over the possible transfer of Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Fabrizio Romano.

De Jong is one of the most exciting midfielders in Europe and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made him a priority signing for the rebuild at Old Trafford. The Netherlands international was ranked by Whoscored as the best player in terms of most successful dribbles in Europe's top five leagues last season with 85 per cent.

It’s no longer news that Barcelona are currently facing financial issues which have hindered them in registering new players for next season.

With the sale of De Jong, the La Liga giants will have more funds to balance their books this summer and bring in new signings.

According to Goal, Manchester United and Barcelona are close to reaching an agreement for the former Ajax midfielder, which means the Catalans will need to search for a replacement before the beginning of the new season.

Here are the five players that could replace Frenkie de Jong at Xavi's side if he eventually joins Manchester United this summer.

Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League

The Portuguese midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, but reports have it that the Catalans will only make a move for him if they eventually sell De Jong for a reasonable amount this summer. His performances for both Manchester City and Portugal have not gone unnoticed by clubs in Europe over the past three seasons.

#MCFC #FCB Bernardo Silva's premier league stats last season:35 app.8 goals4 assists68.6% touches per game8 big chances created🗝 1.7 key pass. per game90% acc. passes per game86% Pass. to opp. half58% Succ. Dribbles7.16 average rating 🇵🇹 Bernardo Silva's premier league stats last season:👕 35 app. ⚽ 8 goals🎯 4 assists👟 68.6% touches per game😳 8 big chances created🗝 1.7 key pass. per game👍 90% acc. passes per game💥 86% Pass. to opp. half💨 58% Succ. Dribbles🌟 7.16 average rating#MCFC #FCB https://t.co/KP7wNLrVzG

The former Monaco star is a perfect replacement for De Jong at Barcelona due to his style of play and also his versatility in midfield.

Athletic Club v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey

Isco is currently a free agent after ending his 9-year affair with Barcelona rivals Real Madrid this summer. The 30-year-old Spanish midfielder still has a lot to offer and can still play active football for the next 2-3 years.

Thank you for everything, @Isco_Alarcon! 🤍 https://t.co/QrrXcD1i4j

With Barca struggling financially, signing Isco on a free transfer as a possible replacement for De Jong would fit perfectly into both parties' situation.

Isco is a skilful player who can fit into the Blaugrana set-up, and he’s been linked with a move to Barca before.

Chelsea v Chesterfield: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

The Spanish midfielder returned to Atletico Madrid after an unsuccessful spell with Premier League giants Chelsea in the just concluded 2021-22 season.

0 pointé, ciao. 🤬 - Saul Niguez : 1Même Christensen qui ne marque jamais a de meilleurs stats (3). Certes Saul n'est pas un attaquant mais il n'a délivré aucune passe décisive en 21 matchs.OK c'est pas facile de s'adapter à la PL mais là c'est p'tet abusé, non ?0 pointé, ciao. 🤬 - Saul Niguez : 1⚽ 1🅰️ 0Même Christensen qui ne marque jamais a de meilleurs stats (3). Certes Saul n'est pas un attaquant mais il n'a délivré aucune passe décisive en 21 matchs.OK c'est pas facile de s'adapter à la PL mais là c'est p'tet abusé, non ?0 pointé, ciao. https://t.co/huP6198vmz

Saul Niguez, 27, has been linked with a move to Barca a couple of times, and could’ve joined the Catalans alongside Antoine Griezmann in 2019.

While his performance at Stamford Bridge wasn’t impressive enough, the Atletico Madrid midfielder still has what it takes to play in a convenient Barca system compared to Chelsea.

The Real Madrid academy product is another good option for the Blaugrana to consider if De Jong eventually joins Manchester United this summer.

