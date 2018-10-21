3 Mistakes by Sarri that cost Chelsea against Manchester United

Saturday afternoon's lunchtime kick-off between Chelsea and Manchester United lived up to expectations and was an extremely entertaining encounter at Stamford Bridge. The game ended in a 2-2 draw as Ross Barkley scored a 96th-minute equalizer for the home side.

However, Chelsea will feel very lucky to escape the match with a point. On the whole, the team's performance was disappointing and arguably Chelsea's worst of the season.

So far Maurizio Sarri has had a dream start to life at Stamford Bridge. The draw against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United means the Italian is the first Chelsea manager to remain unbeaten after nine Premier League games.

The Blues are the only English side who are unbeaten across all competitions. However, Sarri will be the first to admit that his side was fortunate to not lose.

While the Italian has done nothing short of a sensational job in West London so far, the same cannot be said for today. A few mistakes by the former Napoli coach were pivotal reasons in Chelsea's lackluster performance.

#3 Not starting Pedro

One of the few spots that is in doubt is the right-wing position. The place is open for both Willian and Pedro. For the Manchester United game, Maurizio Sarri decided to select Willian. It is fair to say the decision backfired.

The current Chelsea time is one which lacks goal-scorers, with both Alvaro Morata and Oliver Giroud struggling to establish themselves as consistent names on the score sheet. This has led to an over-reliance on Eden Hazard for goals. However, Pedro is a player who possesses the ability to share the burden.

Before suffering an injury against PAOK in Chelsea's opening Europa League game, Pedro was in exceptional form. The former Barcelona forward started the season with three goals in the first four games. He is someone who has the ability to make runs behind defenders, get into goal scoring position inside the box and take a shot on goal.

These are qualities that Willian does not possess at the same level. His performance today left a lot to desire for as he failed to create anything significant. The 30-year old took too much time on the ball and in the process hurt Chelsea's one-touch passing.

The Brazilian has only one goal to show for so far this season. With Pedro back to full fitness, Maurizio Sarri should reinstate him into the starting 11.

