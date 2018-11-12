3 Mistakes that led to United losing the Manchester derby

Mohul Bhowmick

Jose Mourinho made three big mistakes on Sunday

The Manchester derby took place amid much fanfare on Sunday and the home crowd were treated to a brilliant display by their side as Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-1. Goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan were enough to see the blue team from the city defeat their red counterparts.

Although Anthony Martial did pull one back for the visitors through a penalty, it didn't quite kick his team into a level of intensity that their opponents played at throughout the game. The gulf between City and United was apparent and there was no way that the latter could have brought the Premier League leaders down to earth.

We take a look at some of the mistakes that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho committed which eventually led his team to lose the tie.

#1 Selecting Jesse Lingard over Juan Mata

Juan Mata should have started in the first XI

Juan Mata's stunning free-kick brought about United's revival against Juventus in Turin midweek but strangely he was relegated to the bench on Sunday in favor of an out-of-form Jesse Lingard. Mata, along with Anthony Martial, is one of United's best-attacking options at the moment and not starting him in the first XI was a grave mistake that Jose Mourinho made.

Jesse Lingard does not really favour the right-winger's position but he was made to play there in place of Mata who was high both in confidence and form. Although the Spaniard was brought on later, it was too late by then.

