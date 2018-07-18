Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 goal-line clearances in recent times that redefined the art of defending

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
717   //    18 Jul 2018, 16:07 IST

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

It is said that attacking wins you games while defence wins championships. Any good team with championship pedigree has to have good defensive strategies in place. Modern football coaches spend a lot of time trying to find a winning formation that works. Deploying the right kind of players especially defensively has over the years proven to be vital. There are those players that crack under pressure with some thriving in similar circumstances.

Chelsea legend and former long-term captain John Terry was one of the best defenders of his generation. He was known to fully commit into challenges and put his body on the line to block goal-bound shots. For the fans, seeing players' successful last-ditch defending is comparable to a striker scoring a beautiful goal on the other end.

There are players who have come to their team's rescue by making timely goal line clearances. By doing so, they prevented what would ideally be a certain goal. These three players made it happen for their sides by pulling off these crucial clearances without time to consult any defending rulebook.

#3 Alderweireld vs England

Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Alderweireld ensured that Belgium remained in the lead

On July 14, 2018, England faced Belgium for the second time at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in match played in the St. Petersburg Stadium, Russia. Unlike their dead rubber Group G match in June, they were battling it out for third place. Both sides fielded strong players for this one. As expected, Belgium dominated this match and carved England open at will. In the fourth minute, Thomas Meunier gave Belgium the lead from close range after a lovely Nacer Chadli cross.

In the 70th minute, England had a good chance to equalise. Eric Dier exchanged passes with Marcus Rashford. Vincent Kompany missed the return pass to Dier who was through on goal. Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois rushed off his line with Dier applying a clever dink over Courtois. However, the goal-bound ball was cleared off the line by the alert Toby Alderweireld.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA WC 2018 Barcelona Football Italy Football Toby Alderweireld Alessandro Florenzi
Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
I am a creative and highly skilled sports writer with a long-standing passion for writing football. I believe in drafting engaging content for my readers. Whether it is thought-provoking opinion pieces or crucial reviews, I strive to deliver the best.
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial Luis Suarez moments
RELATED STORY
3 infamous controversies in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 utility players who have lifted the World Cup
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest centre-backs of all time
RELATED STORY
5 most politically influenced matches in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Italian players of all time
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #28 Franco Baresi
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #25 Giuseppe...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us