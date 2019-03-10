3 most disappointing players for Barcelona so far this season

The ongoing season has been a great one for Barcelona up till this point - in the running for a fifth consecutive Copa del Rey crown, holding a healthy seven-point lead in LaLiga with 11 matches to go and holding the cards in their round-of-16 UCL clash with Lyon - the Blaugrana look on course to achieve a distinct treble this season.

Their tilt at winning all trophies available to them has been made possible by the performances of usual suspects in Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets among others who have kept up to their world-class standards, while an ever improving group of players have also supported them.

Even though a lot of Barcelona players have stepped up to the plate to lead the club's charge so far this season, there are others who have either not performed at their usual standards or totally failed to match expectations.

On that note, we shall be taking a look at the three most disappointing players for Barcelona so far this season.

#3 Kevin-Prince Boateng

A loan transfer from Sampdoria during the winter transfer window; Kevin-Prince Boateng was a shock signing by Barcelona to say the least.

The 32-year-old is the antithesis to everything Barcelona stands for, which led many to question the rationale behind the sanctioning of the ex-Ghanian international's signing.

So far, those questions have been proved to be justified, as the former Milan player has proved to be nothing more than an a mere squad member.

Primarily signed to be a backup to Luis Suarez, Boateng showed his massive limitations in that role when he made his debut LaLiga appearance against Real Valladolid, as he struggled to lead the line, making more headlines for the unfortunate burglary on his home during the match than for his performances on the field.

Boateng is yet to make another appearance for the Blaugrana since that match (not even making a single match day squad), which in addition to his Copa del Rey debut means he has worn the Barcelona colors on just two occasions for a grand total of 123 minutes; almost two months on from his arrival.

