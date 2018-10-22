×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 Most Improved Players for Chelsea this season

Hrishikesh Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
440   //    22 Oct 2018, 16:15 IST

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

Chelsea have had an invigorating start to life under Maurizio Sarri. The Blues are still unbeaten this Premier League season and are competing in all competitions. The Italian has improved his side but has had a huge influence on the upturn in the performances of individual players as well.

The team has been cohesive, hardworking and play a very aesthetic brand of football. With Sarri's watchful eye in training, certain players have been standout performers and the improvement has been markedly visible. Here are 3 players who have enjoyed the tenure of the new coach.


1) Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard Wins the EA Sports Player of the Month Award - September 2018
Eden Hazard Wins the EA Sports Player of the Month Award - September 2018

Eden Hazard is one of he best players in the world, no doubt. Under Sarri, the Belgian has been in scintillating form. Sarri's 4-3-3 allows Hazard to operate with freedom on the left wing. In his press conferences, Sarri has also highlighted the need for Hazard to remain in advanced positions rather than dropping deeper to pick up the ball.

This has meant Hazard's end product has been magnified in terms of goals and assists. His increasing importance for Chelsea under Sarri means that the best is being brought out of the Belgian. He could very easily enjoy his best season for Chelsea at the current rate.


2) Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Antonio Rudiger has always been a solid defender. He impressed for Roma before earning a move to Chelsea last season. Like most of the Chelsea side, he endured a difficult campaign, although he wasn't particularly to blame for any of Chelsea's woes.

This season, the German defender has been Chelsea's most improved player after Hazard. His increasing maturity is showing as he has been solid and reliable defending.

His distribution and passing has also improved, making him an integral cog in Sarri's system, which emphasizes on quick, short passing. With Gary Cahill past his prime and David Luiz still error-prone, Rudiger could be a stalwart in Chelsea's defense for many years to come with such performances.


3) Ross Barkley

Chelsea v Vidi FC - UEFA Europa League - Group L
Chelsea v Vidi FC - UEFA Europa League - Group L

Ross Barkley experienced a torrid few years following his breakthrough season for Everton. Injuries and problems off the pitch have hindered his development into the player his potential allows.

In Sarri's 3 man midfield, Barkley has been trusted with the role of the box-to-box midfielder, frequently rotating this position with Mateo Kovacic. Barkley has looked fit and enthusiastic, putting in encouraging displays.

Chelsea fans will be hoping his steady development continues as Chelsea look to be challenging for the title in the upcoming seasons. As long as he works hard and grows as a player, Barkley is sure to become a top midfielder.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard Antonio Rudiger Maurizio Sarri Premier League Teams
Hrishikesh Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
Writer,tactical analyst, Arsenal FC, Borussia Dortmund Work appeared on Outside Of The Boot, Chance Analytics and others
3 reasons why Chelsea are the team to beat this season
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19: How Chelsea might line up this season.
RELATED STORY
9 Reasons why Chelsea fans should be excited this season
RELATED STORY
3 dream replacements for Eden Hazard at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Manchester United: 5 Talking Points & Tactical...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could depart Chelsea this summer
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who impressed the most during pre-season
RELATED STORY
3 Promising players for Chelsea against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who can have a big influence for the...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Chelsea on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Oct FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
27 Oct LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
27 Oct SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
27 Oct WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
27 Oct LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us