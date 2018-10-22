3 Most Improved Players for Chelsea this season

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

Chelsea have had an invigorating start to life under Maurizio Sarri. The Blues are still unbeaten this Premier League season and are competing in all competitions. The Italian has improved his side but has had a huge influence on the upturn in the performances of individual players as well.

The team has been cohesive, hardworking and play a very aesthetic brand of football. With Sarri's watchful eye in training, certain players have been standout performers and the improvement has been markedly visible. Here are 3 players who have enjoyed the tenure of the new coach.

1) Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard Wins the EA Sports Player of the Month Award - September 2018

Eden Hazard is one of he best players in the world, no doubt. Under Sarri, the Belgian has been in scintillating form. Sarri's 4-3-3 allows Hazard to operate with freedom on the left wing. In his press conferences, Sarri has also highlighted the need for Hazard to remain in advanced positions rather than dropping deeper to pick up the ball.

This has meant Hazard's end product has been magnified in terms of goals and assists. His increasing importance for Chelsea under Sarri means that the best is being brought out of the Belgian. He could very easily enjoy his best season for Chelsea at the current rate.

2) Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Antonio Rudiger has always been a solid defender. He impressed for Roma before earning a move to Chelsea last season. Like most of the Chelsea side, he endured a difficult campaign, although he wasn't particularly to blame for any of Chelsea's woes.

This season, the German defender has been Chelsea's most improved player after Hazard. His increasing maturity is showing as he has been solid and reliable defending.

His distribution and passing has also improved, making him an integral cog in Sarri's system, which emphasizes on quick, short passing. With Gary Cahill past his prime and David Luiz still error-prone, Rudiger could be a stalwart in Chelsea's defense for many years to come with such performances.

3) Ross Barkley

Chelsea v Vidi FC - UEFA Europa League - Group L

Ross Barkley experienced a torrid few years following his breakthrough season for Everton. Injuries and problems off the pitch have hindered his development into the player his potential allows.

In Sarri's 3 man midfield, Barkley has been trusted with the role of the box-to-box midfielder, frequently rotating this position with Mateo Kovacic. Barkley has looked fit and enthusiastic, putting in encouraging displays.

Chelsea fans will be hoping his steady development continues as Chelsea look to be challenging for the title in the upcoming seasons. As long as he works hard and grows as a player, Barkley is sure to become a top midfielder.