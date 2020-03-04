3 most outstanding performers from the weekend | Premier League 2019-20

Ravideep Padaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Ismaila Sarr

From Watford achieving the impossible to Norwich City causing a massive upset, the past weekend of Premier League action surely belonged to the teams currently placed in the relegation battle.

The weekend started with an impressive 3-1 win for West Ham against Southampton which was followed by a surprise victory for Norwich City against Leicester City. However, the headlines were made at Vicarage Road as Watford, against all odds, ended Liverpool's unbeaten run this season after thrashing the Merseyside club 3-0.

Several players made significant contributions over the past weekend but only a few stood apart from the rest. Here we look at the top three performers in the Premier League from the weekend.

#1 Emiliano Buendia

Emiliano Buendia

Despite enjoying an exciting start to life in the Premier League this season, Emiliano Buendia has been highly inconsistent in recent matches. Apart from fans and pundits, the 23-year-old has received criticism from his boss, Daniel Farke, who publicly addressed the flaws in the midfielder's game and has left him out of the starting line-up on various occasions.

However, it seems Buendia has not let the criticism affect his game. The midfielder was included in the starting line-up against Leicester City last weekend and was one of the best players on the pitch.

Although Jamal Lewis scored the important goal for the Canaries, it was Buendia who ran the show from the midfield. The Argentine made some exciting runs and incisive passes and played a crucial role in securing a crucial victory for Norwich.

Also Read: 3 reasons why EPL should stop its experiment with VAR | Premier League 2019-20

Advertisement

#2 Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen

After a disappointing defeat against Liverpool, it was important for West Ham to bounce back quickly against an in-form Southhampton. Fortunately, the Hammers put in a great shift and enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 victory over the Saints.

One of their best performers on the day was their debutant, Jarrod Bowen. The former Hull City player announced his arrival with his maiden goal in the Premier League. Apart from his goal, the forward was also a constant threat in the attack.

Additionally, the 23-year-old was equally good at his defensive duties as he made more successful tackles than anyone else in the team and showcased a superb work rate.

#3 Ismaila Sarr

Ismaila Sarr

Ismaila Sarr is perhaps the most talked-about footballer in the last couple of days, courtesy of an incredible performance against Liverpool over the weekend.

Watford's clash against the Premier League leaders on Saturday was expected to result in a routine victory for the Reds but it turned out to be the biggest upset of the season instead. The Hornets outplayed the Merseyside giants in all departments and secured a 3-0 win over Jurgen Klopp's men.

One of the major reasons behind this surprise victory was an excellent performance from Sarr. The Senegal international caused Liverpool's defence all sorts of problems with his robust speed and dribbling skills. The 22-year-old scored two goals in the second half before assisting Troy Deeney for the third and final goal.

Also Read: Top 5 centre-backs in the league this season | Premier League 2019-20