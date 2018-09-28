3 must have players for Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League 2018-19

Mo Salah

Another weekend of the best football league in the world looms upon us. Along with it comes the concerns of shaping up your Fantasy Premier League teams as well.

Look no further, for Gameweek 7 is around the corner, and so are we with all the answers to your woes as we bring to you the list of 3 most essential players to have in your team ahead of making your suitable transfers before the deadline on Saturday.

Lets take a look at those we think will outshine the rest and make the cut in the upcoming weekend's fixtures.

#1 Mohamed Salah

An assist here, a goal there, Mo Salah is everywhere

The Egyptian Pharaoh found his scoring feet against Southampton last weekend, and make no mistakes, you cannot choose to ignore this man. With his quality, he's always in for a high scoring performance for Jurgen Klopp's side.

An assist here, a goal there, Mo Salah is everywhere. A historic feat of making it seven straight wins awaits the Merseyside club as Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge to face a high-voltage Chelsea. I'm sure we'll be in for a treat, I just cannot wait for this one.

#2 Aleksandar Mitrovic

He sits on top of the goal-scoring chart

The Serbian is all set to continue his brilliant form going into Gameweek 7. He sits on top of the goal-scoring chart with 5 goals to his name thus far. Fulham are on the road to Goodison Park ready to face Everton on Saturday, and it seems very likely the Serb will be eager to add to his tally.

At £7.0m he happens to be a steal for all those fantasy managers looking at this player as an option to stand out from the rest. The best differential potential can be explored by handing over the captain's armband to this lad in your fantasy team.

