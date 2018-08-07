Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Must-Watch opening Premier League fixtures

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
936   //    07 Aug 2018, 17:46 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Maurizio Sarri is the latest manager to be appointed in the Premier League

After a long wait, the Premier League season would finally be starting this Sunday. All the matches would begin at the same time and title holders Manchester City would face Arsenal at the Emirates. Pre-season friendlies had been exciting to watch but no fan would take the result too seriously. Fans had been more concerned about which players will be coming in and who had been sold in the summer. One of the highest profile moves involves Riyad Mahrez who joined the Citizens from Leicester City.

The newly promoted Championship clubs namely Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Cardiff City had all been active in the transfer window too. They are determined to boost and prepare their squads in order to escape the tough relegation battle in the Premier League. Out of the top six clubs, Tottenham and Manchester United are probably the two least active in the transfer window. The former has yet to sign or sell any player this summer. As for the latter, Mourinho had been complaining about the lack of summer activity for his side.

Arsenal will be playing their first post-Wenger era competitive match this weekend. Unai Emery had worked extremely hard in July and August to find the best formation suited for the players that he has. Unlike Wenger's training sessions, the Spanish manager takes on a more vocal and active role in them. Hopefully, those clubs with a new manager will be able to prosper under a new tutelage. Here are three exciting matches that everyone must watch:

#3 Liverpool vs West Ham

Liverpool v S.S.C Napoli - Pre Season Friendly
Jurgen Klopp brought in a couple of world-class signings to boost his squad

Jurgen Klopp brought in Alisson Becker to resolve his side's goalkeeping woes. The Brazilian international is one of the many players who would be enjoying their first season at Anfield. With Xhedran Shaqiri and Naby Keita, Liverpool now looks to be a genuine contender for the Premier League title. Last season, Mohamed Salah had been tasked to lead the attacking line and he did exactly what he had to. In this upcoming season, it is expected of the forward to replicate his success and propel Liverpool to further heights.

Meanwhile, for West Ham, David Moyes after the end of the season and Manuel Pellegrini took over. The former Manchester City manager had been busy in the transfer window, which includes the signing of Jack Wilshere for free. In order to boost the defence, the Chilean had also brought in Lukas Fabianski, from Swansea City who was relegated.

In the recent pre-season matches, West Ham had lost just one in seven games. Going into the match, they tested themselves against Angers FC and Mainz, and scored a goal in each. As for Liverpool, the club lost to Borussia Dortmund in the International Champions Cup. Thereafter, Klopp led his side to victories against Manchester City and Manchester United.

The pressure is on the East London club to perform after a change of managers and signing so many players. If Liverpool wants to begin the season on the right foot, it would be crucial to secure a victory against Pellegrini's side this Sunday. The biggest test for the Reds would be to see how their defensive line works out amidst a defensive crisis and whether Alisson can perform in the Premier League.

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
