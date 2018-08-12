3 new Barcelona signings to watch out for in the Spanish Super Cup - Barcelona vs Sevilla

Varis Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 545 // 12 Aug 2018, 02:59 IST

King Arturo!

The Spanish domestic season is all set to begin this weekend when heavyweights FC Barcelona go up against Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup. Unlike previous editions, it will be a single match played at a neutral venue. This year's match is scheduled to be played at Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier, Morocco.

FC Barcelona had a successful 2017-18 season as they went on to win the domestic double and will be looking to kick start their new season with a title on Sunday when they lock horns with their Andalusian rivals.

The Blaugrana had a productive transfer season as they signed some new names and offloaded some players who weren't fitting into Ernesto Valverde's plans. The Catalan club has brought in seven players to date, three of them are loan returnees.

We now take a look at 3 key signings made by FC Barcelona who will play a vital role in Sunday's all important Super Cup tie against Sevilla.

#3 Clément Lenglet (transfer from Sevilla)

French center-back Clément Lenglet

The 23 year old French center-back started playing for Ligue 2 side Nancy in 2013, and made 34 appearances in the 2015-16 season when his side won the second division title and got promoted to Ligue 1. On 4 January 2017, Lenglet moved to Spanish side Sevilla.

He made 73 appearances for the Andalusian club, and scored 4 goals. He was signed by FC Barcelona on 12 July 2018 when they triggered his €35 million release clause.

Lenglet is known for his tackling, concentration and ability to play short passes, this makes him a perfect fit for Barcelona. The French center-back featured in all of Barcelona's pre-season friendlies, and is expected to be a part of the defensive line-up more often than not this season.

Lenglet is expected to start in the Super Cup match against Sevilla, alongside Pique, Semedo and Alba because he was not a part of the World Cup winning French squad, and his compatriot Samuel Umtiti just might be given another week of rest due to his month long adventure in Russia.

