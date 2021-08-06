3 Newcastle United flops who went on to do well elsewhere

Newcastle United is one of the oldest and best supported clubs in European football. They've won four English top-division titles thus far, along with six FA Cups and one League Cup.

However, the Northeast club have struggled in recent years and been relegated twice from the Premier League in the last 15 seasons. Most of their struggles have been down to their recruitment policies. Newcastle are the only club in the English top division yet to make a signing this window.

Apart from their reluctance to sign players, the Toons also showed poor judgment while selling players and a lot of their rejects have gone on to do well elsewhere.

With that in mind, we look at three former Newcastle United players who succeeded after leaving the club.

#1 Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney won the EFL Championship Golden Shoe last season

Ivan Toney joined Newcastle United from Northampton United in 2015. He spent three years of his career at St. James' Park, playing four games in all competitions. Over those three years, the Englishman was loaned to Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United and Wigan Athletic.

He left the Magpies permanently to join Peterborough United, where he revived his career. The Northampton-born striker played 76 league games for the Posh, scoring 40 goals. He won the EFL League One Player of the Year award during his time at Peterborough and was also included in the EFL League One Team of the Season 2019-20.

3️⃣1️⃣ goals in 4️⃣5️⃣ league games in 2020-21 🔥



Don't sleep on Ivan Toney in the Premier League this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/0txShCAGUe — Goal (@goal) July 23, 2021

His performances for the Cambridgeshire-based club caught the attention of Brentford manager Thomas Frank and he soon joined the Bees for a club-record fee in 2020. The 25-year old won the EFL Championship Golden Shoe during his debut season at Brentford Community Stadium after scoring 31 times in 45 games. He set a new Championship record for most goals scored in a single season and was also included in the PFA Championship Team of the Season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee