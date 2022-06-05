Nottingham Forest secured promotion to the English Premier League after defeating Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the play-off final last month. They returned to the EPL after 23 years, having been relegated to the second division during the 1998-99 season.

The Reds started the 2021-22 season poorly and were in the relegation zone until game-week nine of the season. However, Steve Cooper managed to turn things around at the City Ground and Forest finished the regular season in fourth place.

Three Nottingham Forest players who will be key for Steve Cooper next season

The Welsh manager will now have the massive task of cementing his club's place in the Premier League. He will need his players in top form during the upcoming season.

On that note, here's a list of three Nottingham Forest players who could shine in the Premier League next season.

#1 Joe Worrall

Joe Worrall enjoyed a brilliant 2021-22 season

Joe Worrall has been immense at the heart of Forest's defence during the 2021-22 season. The Nottinghamshire-based club boasted the second-best defensive record in the EFL Championship last season, conceding just 40 goals in 46 games during the regular season.

Worrall made 42 appearances during the recently concluded season, averaging 1.9 interceptions, two tackles, and 3.1 clearances per 90(according to WhoScored). He also completed 56.9 passes per game with an accuracy of 76.5 percent.

However, he will be playing against some of the world's best attackers next season. Steven Cooper will need him in top form to increase the Reds' chances of staying in the top-flight beyond next season.

#2 Brennan Johnson

Brennan Johnson finished last season as Nottingham Forest's top scorer

Brennan Johnson enjoyed a breakthrough season with Nottingham Forest last term.

Squawka @Squawka Brennan Johnson's 2021/22 Championship season by numbers:



222 touches in opp. box

62 chances created

56 take-ons completed

42 tackles

41 shots on target

18 goals

10 assists

15.2 xG

7 xA



Next up: The Premier League. 🤩 Brennan Johnson's 2021/22 Championship season by numbers:222 touches in opp. box 62 chances created 56 take-ons completed 42 tackles 41 shots on target 18 goals10 assists 15.2 xG7 xANext up: The Premier League. 🤩 https://t.co/COnrYux7ZU

Last season, the Wales international played 49 league games(including playoffs), scoring 18 and assisting 10 goals. He impressed with his finishing and dribbling skills, along with his ability to find teammates in high goalscoring positions.

According to WhoScored, he averaged 1.9 shots, 1.3 key passes, and 1.1 dribbles per 90 during the 2021-22 EFL Championship Season. The 21-year old attacker the was named the EFL 'Young Player of the Season' for this performance last term.

However, Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest in signing the Welshman in recent weeks (according to 90min). Forest could find it hard to keep hold of him beyond this transfer window.

#3 Ben Yates

Ben Yates will look to continue his impressive form next season

The Nottingham Forest academy graduate enjoyed a brilliant 2021-22 season under Steve Cooper. He is one of three Reds Players who were included in the EFL Championship Team of the Season.

Yates played 46 league games last season, scoring eight goals. According to WhoScored, he averaged 1.2 shots, 1.7 tackles, 0.5 skey passes and two clearnaces per 90 during the recently concluded season. Other than that, he has completed 78.9 percent of his passes in the league.

The 24-year old midfielder will look to continue his impressive form in the Premier League next season.

