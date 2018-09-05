3 of Manchester City's most important players last season

Pep Guardiola and Fernandinho

Pep Guardiola has always had a bunch of world class midfielders such as Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets, and Schweinsteiger playing under his management. Under a coach of such brilliance, the Barcelona side won the treble, and last season Manchester City won the Premier League with utmost supremacy.

This Manchester City side is undoubtedly one of the finest, and most attractive ever seen in the Premier League. They are playing lovely football with ruthless results. Their midfielders make the opposition dance to their tunes.

Manchester City have two of the most creative players in the league - David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne flourishing together in midfield, and their creativity is backed up by the Brazilian Fernandinho.

Most of Pep Guardiola's league wins were orchestrated by City's midfield. David Silva for example can play in different positions, he is the most versatile player on the Manchester City roster.

Then comes Kevin De Bruyne, The Ginger Pele - the nickname should be enough to make you understand who we are talking about. And then there is Fernandinho, who is more of a box-to-box midfielder, he primarily balances his game on attacking and defending equally.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne usually plays on the right side of the midfield. He is increasingly the orchestrator from a slightly deeper role, rather than towards the tip of the spear. He is a complete midfielder, responsible for defensive, transitional, and attacking phases.

His dead ball delivery is hugely important, as is his ability to pick passes from deep positions. He finished last season with the most assists in the Premier League (16), and also scored 8 goals.

He completed 2,693 passes and created 19 big chances in 37 appearances. He is David Silva's protege, doing everything exactly like David Silva. He isn't just City's key player, but alongside David Silva, he's also one of the best midfielders in this era.

