3 overpaid players who should be cut loose by Barcelona next season

Coutinho's future at Barcelona has been uncertain

Barcelona have long been known as an ambitious club which will not hesitate to do everything possible to land their targets. It is no secret that they can spend a colossal amount of cash for a single transfer. Beside lucrative payment for the transfer, they could also offer a massive wage package which will be hard for any players to resist.

However, this luxurious salary has often turned out to be a thorn in the flesh for the Catalans. They usually have to pay a large sum of money for a player who only spends their time as a bench warmer at the club. These players are deadweight who need to be cut loose due to their unimpressive salary to performance ratio.

Without further ado, let's take a look at 3 of the overpaid players.

Malcom

Barcelona spend £100,000 every week for the Brazilian who has only played for 30 minutes in the Champions League and another 250 in La Liga this season. He has been very productive for the Catalans despite starving for game time. He has scored 4 goals and provided further 2 assists for his team with just 5 starting appearances in all competitions. Despite his promising display, he seems to not be in Ernesto Valverde's plan.

Malcom undoubtedly has the talent to become one of Europe's finest wingers but, he perhaps could not yet compete at Barcelona's level.

Valverde has recently given him more minutes but, the former Bordeaux player's career at the Camp Nou would be gravely threatened again if Ousmane Dembele fully recovers from injury. At the time being, it would be wise for Barcelona and the player to part ways for the sake of both.

Arturo Vidal

The Chilean would be the most questionable Barcelona player when it comes to salary. Vidal already past 30 years of age when he completed his move to Camp Nou just a year ago but, the Catalans strangely have decided to give him a ridiculous £165,000 a week wage.

His salary package is among the highest in Barcelona and even have surpassed the club's untouchable such as Marc Ter Stegen in the wage structure. Everyone is aware of Vidal's abilities since he performed splendidly for both Juventus and Bayern.

However, he has been struggling to gain a foothold at the Camp Nou throughout the season. He has started just once in the Champions League and has been used sporadically by Valverde in La Liga.

His Barcelona career could be as good as over when Frenkie De Jong arrives next season. Hence, he is not worthy of his eye-watering pay packet and should be cut loose by the club.

Philippe Coutinho

The former Inter Milan star has transformed from one of the world's best midfielders into a fringe player in just in a single year. The Barcelona faithful were very hyped for his record-breaking move from Liverpool in 2018.

Unfortunately, his form has gradually plummeted after a decent debut season with the Catalans. His mind-boggling £240,000 a week salary has only been surpassed by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the club. Hence, he would damage Barcelona's financial health a lot if the team decides to keep him any longer.

A recent report even states Coutinho has admitted to his teammates that he considers leaving the La Liga outfit. He seems to not be in Valverde's plan anymore and, it would be best for Barcelona if they decide to cash in on him.

