3 player Manchester United could still sign this summer

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 915 // 20 Jul 2019, 13:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

United can still make three more signings this summer

At the end of last season, it was clear that Manchester United needed a huge summer overhaul to get back among the cream of European football.

There were a lot of speculations as the transfer window opened and as expected, United were linked to a lot of big money signings. However, as the days passed by, it was clear that getting those transfers over the line was not going to be easy.

For starters, every club was aware that United desperately needed reinforcements and as such, the Red Devils were easily held ransom. The Premier League giants were priced out of moves in an already inflated transfer market and as such, it was getting increasingly difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get his targets.

The Norwegian did manage to get two deals completed. Daniel James joined from Swansea and Aaron Wan-Bissaka arrived from Crystal Palace. Since then though, United have failed to add any new players so far.

That hasn't stopped the rumor mill from running wild, and there are still quite a lot of players still linked to United. But who are the players most likely to join the Red Devils before the start of the new season?

Read on to find out the 3 players Manchester United could still sign this summer.

#1 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal, Sporting Lisbon)

Bruno Fernandes could be a United player by the end of the summer

Rumoured Transfer Fee - £50m

The Portuguese, if he does make the move, will be a certain starter in Solskjaer's midfield. Bruno Fernandes has been courted by Manchester United all summer and the player's agent, Miguel Pinho, has been in talks with the Premier League giants for quite some time now. The probability of a deal materializing is pretty high, however an official bid has not been submitted yet.

Advertisement

Fernandes had a fantastic season for Sporting Lisbon, where he scored 25 goals and registered 13 assists for the club. He was also instrumental in Portugal's triumph at the inaugural UEFA Nations League as well. Manchester United, understandably, are very interested in his signature, because they do not have such a prolific goal-scoring midfielder in their ranks.

Solskjaer wants Bruno Fernandes to team up with Paul Pogba in the heart of the United midfield and as such, it is quite likely that the Red Devils will come to a negotiation with Sporting and bring the Portuguese to Old Trafford.

1 / 3 NEXT