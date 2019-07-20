×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 player Manchester United could still sign this summer

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
915   //    20 Jul 2019, 13:33 IST

United can still make three more signings this summer
United can still make three more signings this summer

At the end of last season, it was clear that Manchester United needed a huge summer overhaul to get back among the cream of European football.

There were a lot of speculations as the transfer window opened and as expected, United were linked to a lot of big money signings. However, as the days passed by, it was clear that getting those transfers over the line was not going to be easy.

For starters, every club was aware that United desperately needed reinforcements and as such, the Red Devils were easily held ransom. The Premier League giants were priced out of moves in an already inflated transfer market and as such, it was getting increasingly difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get his targets.

The Norwegian did manage to get two deals completed. Daniel James joined from Swansea and Aaron Wan-Bissaka arrived from Crystal Palace. Since then though, United have failed to add any new players so far.

That hasn't stopped the rumor mill from running wild, and there are still quite a lot of players still linked to United. But who are the players most likely to join the Red Devils before the start of the new season?

Read on to find out the 3 players Manchester United could still sign this summer.

#1 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal, Sporting Lisbon)

Bruno Fernandes could be a United player by the end of the summer
Bruno Fernandes could be a United player by the end of the summer

Rumoured Transfer Fee - £50m

The Portuguese, if he does make the move, will be a certain starter in Solskjaer's midfield. Bruno Fernandes has been courted by Manchester United all summer and the player's agent, Miguel Pinho, has been in talks with the Premier League giants for quite some time now. The probability of a deal materializing is pretty high, however an official bid has not been submitted yet.

Advertisement

Fernandes had a fantastic season for Sporting Lisbon, where he scored 25 goals and registered 13 assists for the club. He was also instrumental in Portugal's triumph at the inaugural UEFA Nations League as well. Manchester United, understandably, are very interested in his signature, because they do not have such a prolific goal-scoring midfielder in their ranks.

Solskjaer wants Bruno Fernandes to team up with Paul Pogba in the heart of the United midfield and as such, it is quite likely that the Red Devils will come to a negotiation with Sporting and bring the Portuguese to Old Trafford.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Harry Maguire Bruno Fernandes Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Advertisement
4 players who could follow Daniel James to Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 midfielders the Red Devils should sign this summer
RELATED STORY
3 Players Manchester United should look to sign in the Summer
RELATED STORY
5 defenders Manchester United failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United must sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United want to sign £125 million trio this summer, Tottenham Hotspur agree £65 deal for Tanguy Ndombele and more: Transfer Roundup, 26 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United set to beat City for the signature of €100m Portuguese Star, Solskjaer wants to sign 3 attacking players this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 players who could still make big-money moves this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 players the Red Devils could sign before the transfer window closes
RELATED STORY
3 key players Manchester United could lose this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us