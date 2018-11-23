×
Premier League 2018-19: 3 players Arsenal could look to sign this January

Ninad Singh
Top 5 / Top 10
23 Nov 2018

Milan Skriniar
Milan Skriniar

Despite the arrival of Unai Emery this season, Arsenal's start to the Premier League didn't live up to the expectations. But as the season has progressed, the Gunners have found their mojo and are now looking like possible challengers for the title.

Their Europa League campaign has been great so far too.

The January transfer window is the next stop, and every club would be looking forward to breaking the bank and purchasing the best of the best. Arsenal would want to add more depth to their current lineup, and it can easily be achieved under the watchful eye of Emery.

Every single position can be amped up in January, but only if the Gunners decide to spend more. Here is a look at three signings that can really make the difference for Emery's side.

#3 Youri Tielemans - AS Monaco

Tielemans is one of the best young talents around
Tielemans is one of the best young talents around

The Belgian midfielder is looked at as one of the future prospects in world football, and has drawn comparisons to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Andres Iniesta for his versatility as a midfielder.

His inclusion in Unai Emery's side will only bring depth to the current lineup. With his interplays and passing, Tielemans can create the kind of dimension that Arsenal really needs to climb the Premier League table.

His transfer value has dropped down to €20million, something Arsenal can take advantage of. With Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira in the midfield, Tielemans could have a problem finding a spot, but if Emery is to play a 4-3-3, he can surely fit in as a first choice.

