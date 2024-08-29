3 players Arsenal could look to sign before transfer deadline day

We are in the last few days of the summer transfer window, and Arsenal have only signed three players. However, unlike some other clubs, the Gunners may not have rounded up their recruitment ahead of deadline day on August 30.

A number of clubs are still scrambling to get deals across the line before the window shuts, including the Gunners. There are a few deals to be completed, as Arteta has admitted that the focus is to "improve in every possible department" (via Premier League).

Arsenal have completed the bulk of their business already, having finally concluded deals for defender Riccardo Calafiori and midfielder Mikel Merino. They also made goalkeeper David Raya's move permanent.

Trending

However, with 2nd-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on his way out, the Gunners need to sign a goalkeeper. They are yet to also sign a forward player this summer, so the possibility is that they could make more moves in the transfer market before it closes.

Without further ado, let's take a look at three players Arsenal could sign before the transfer window slams shut:

#3 Simon Adingra

Emile Smith-Rowe has left Arsenal to join Fulham permanently, while Fabio Vieira has left on loan. It has also been rumored that Reiss Nelson could leave the club. The Gunners might suddenly find themselves short on cover for the wide players, but they have been actively linked with a few wide attackers.

One such player is Brighton's promising youngster Simon Adingra, who was signed for €8 million. The winger has proved to be yet another shrewd signing for the Seagulls, who could make a healthy profit on his sale if a move to Arsenal materializes (via TBR Football). He would provide solid cover for Bukayo Saka on the right wing and ease some of the burden on the young Englishman.

#2 Joan Garcia

With Aaron Ramsdale's Arsenal career all but over, the club will look to bring in a capable backup to David Raya. Ramsdale is on his way out, as he's too good to play second fiddle, and he has already agreed terms with Southampton. The Gunners have already lined up Joan Garcia of Espanyol to take his place.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old shot-stopper who kept 12 clean sheets in 21 games last season. Garcia would make for a solid backup to David Raya while maybe hoping to usurp his position, as seems to be the way at the Emirates Stadium.

#1 Viktor Gyokeres

This is the marquee signing Arsenal fans have been clamouring for. The Gunners went into the summer transfer market with a forward signing a priority, but things didn't exactly go as planned. Their primary target, Benjamin Sesko, decided to stay back at RB Leipzig, leaving the north London club to explore Gyokeres instead.

Gyokeres was on fire for Sporting CP last season, contributing 58 goal contributions in 50 appearances. He has picked up where he left off, with nine goal contributions in four games this season already.

If the Gunners were to land him, that would definitely be a huge statement of intent by the club, but the move reportedly looks unlikely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback