3 players Arsenal should sell in the January transfer window

Kian Long FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.14K // 18 Oct 2018, 16:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal will be looking to strengthen in this transfer window, but they can only do that if some players are let go of. So while many looks at the potential signings, it's important to analyse who can make room for the newbies.

Arsenal has by no means a squad overhaul, but the players they do have, provide immense depth. I wouldn't expect the Gunners to sell too many players this January if any, but if they do then I feel it won't be too detrimental to their overall. That said, here are the three main players who should be sold this winter...

#1 Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

It is obviously going to be hard for the Arsenal fans to see Aaron Ramsey to leave, but it's just one of those things the club needs to do. The Welsh midfielder has been with Arsenal ever since he was a teenager, joining from his boyhood club Cardiff City, and he's not looked back since jumping the pond.

He has had a lengthy career in North London, helping his side to win three FA Cups. Of those, he scored the winning goal in two finals, including most recently against the current holders Chelsea.

It's been a tale of his career. Of the current squad, nobody has more Arsenal goals than Aaron Ramsey. You can pin that on him being the longest-serving player if you want, but for a midfielder, that's pretty impressive.

It's not just been his goals which have received the plaudits, but also his loyalty. When times got tough, and Arsenal were losing all their best players, the Welshman stayed. He's pledged his love for the club many times, and the supporters will hold an undying love for him.

The reason Arsenal should look into selling him is by no means his ability. In fact, he's one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in my eyes. But the reason is solely down to his contract position. It doesn't look likely that he will be signing a new deal, so in order to avoid losing him for free, it's important the Gunners listen to offers this January.

There will inevitably be a wide range of clubs across Europe looking to battle over his signature, but Arsenal may favour those who are willing to splash the cash. No matter who ends up signing the Welshman, they can have a smile on their faces given the talent they will be set to unlock.

1 / 3 NEXT