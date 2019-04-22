3 players Arsenal should sign in the summer transfer window of 2019

Unai Emery, during Arsenal's 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace.

Since the departure of Arsene Wenger in the summer of 2018, there has been a huge transition in the Arsenal camp. With the arrival of Unai Emery as the new manager of the London based club, many thought it would take time to settle. It has been a mixed campaign for the Gunners due to lack of squad depth and the right players suited for Emery's playing style.

Arsenal has conceded 40 goals in the Premier League this season and has only managed to keep 8 clean sheets so far. Due to the lack of depth in the squad, Unai Emery often has to change his playing style (switching from a 4-3-3 to 3-5-2) which has been a major reason for an unstable back line.

Star players like Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Laurent Koscielny have been unfit and underperforming this season, which has created doubt over their long-term Arsenal careers. With Aaron Ramsey leaving for free in the summer to join Juventus, there will be a serious need for new recruits next season. Here are the three players that would definitely provide some depth and quality to Gunners.

#3 Rúben Dias

Ruben Dias in action for Benfica.

Arsenal's defense has been quite unstable this season as there have been many shifts in the backline. With Rob Holding out since December 2018 with a ruptured ACL and Laurent Koscielny in and out of the side with injuries, the defense has been woeful. Shkodran Mustafi has been underperforming and Sokratis has been lacking concentration. Due to poor defense, Arsenal has only been able to keep 1 clean sheet away from home.

Rúben Dias is a perfect recruit for the Gunners as he and Rob Holding can form a formidable center-half partnership next season. Rúben Dias has been one of the first names in the starting eleven for Benfica and has been rock solid at the heart of the defense for the Portuguese side.

The 21-year-old defender is a strong tackler, averaging 1.6 tackles per game. Not only does he provide defensive abilities to his side but is also a threat in the opposition penalty box having decent aerial abilities. The €28m rated defender also likes to play short passes having a staggering 85% pass success percentage. If the Gunners are able to sign Rúben Dias they will surely get a future superstar that would help them to win silverware in the coming seasons.

