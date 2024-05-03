3 players Arsenal could sign this summer | Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal have already begun scouting potential reinforcements for their squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. The Gunners' recent acquisitions, including the likes of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and David Raya, have significantly bolstered the team's domestic title aspirations, allowing them to challenge Manchester City head-on.

As the season draws to a close, the rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester City intensifies, with both sides keenly aware of the importance of avoiding any potential slip-ups that could cost them the coveted title. The coming weeks promise intrigue as these two formidable teams vie for supremacy on the domestic front.

However, amidst their impressive performances, Arsenal's squad still has notable deficiencies, particularly in terms of quality backup options in central defense, central midfield, and a secondary winger to alleviate the workload on Bukayo Saka, who has shouldered significant responsibility throughout the campaign.

As a result, the Gunners have been linked with several Premier League players, and it's worth examining three potential candidates who could make the move to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

#3 Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is on Arsenal's shortlist.

Alexander Isak has emerged as one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season.

The Sweden international, whose arrival at Newcastle United in the summer of 2022 commanded a hefty £63 million transfer fee, has proven himself to be one of the most lethal finishers in the league. With an impressive tally of 20 goals, comprising 19 strikes and one assist, he has showcased his clinical prowess on numerous occasions.

Beyond his goal-scoring exploits, Isak's all-around game has been equally remarkable. His adeptness in hold-up play, ability to link up with teammates, and knack for exploiting space behind opposition defenses have posed significant challenges for Premier League backlines, particularly during this campaign.

However, Isak's susceptibility to injuries remains a cause for concern. Over the past two seasons, he has endured spells on the sidelines, missing nearly 30 games for the Tyneside club. Despite this drawback, the prospect of acquiring a talent of Isak's caliber is undoubtedly tempting for clubs in need of attacking reinforcement.

With Gabriel Jesus currently grappling with fitness issues, speculation looms over whether Mikel Arteta and Arsenal would be willing to break the bank, potentially exceeding a £100 million valuation, to secure Isak's services. Nonetheless, amidst his injury concerns, there is no questioning Isak's undeniable talent and potential to make a significant impact at the highest level.

#2 Michael Olise

Olise might be eyeing a move away from Crystal Palace.

Michael Olise his one of the most coveted wingers in the Premier League, courtesy of his stellar performances for Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old, who once represented France at the youth level, opted to commit his future to the Eagles last summer by snubbing interest from Chelsea and signing a new long-term contract. However, the allure of joining a top-tier club may prove irresistible if an enticing offer comes this summer.

Having risen through the ranks at Reading, Olise made the switch to Crystal Palace in 2021 for a modest fee of £8.3 million. Since his arrival, he has amassed an impressive 87 appearances for the Eagles, finding the back of the net 13 times. While these statistics may not immediately catch the eye, Olise brings a wealth of creativity and dribbling prowess to his game, making him a potent attacking threat.

Recently, Olise has formed a scintillating partnership with teammates Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze, delighting fans with their on-field chemistry, particularly following a season plagued by injuries.

With his performances catching the attention of top clubs, Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly poised to engage in a heated battle for Olise's signature, according to ESPN.

#1 Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes will be an exciting option for Arteta.

Bruno Guimaraes is poised to become one of the most coveted players in the upcoming summer transfer window. Since his arrival at Newcastle United from Lyon in January 2022 for a reported fee of £40 million, including add-ons, the midfielder has been nothing short of a revelation. His acquisition at such a price appears to be a steal, considering the quality he brings to the pitch.

The Brazilian dynamo injects energy, vitality, and goals into the Magpies' midfield, while also demonstrating an adept ability to generate opportunities for his teammates. With his commanding presence, he possesses the skill set to dictate play from deep and control the tempo of the game, adding a layer of versatility to his repertoire.

Pairing Guimaraes alongside Declan Rice at the heart of midfield could prove to be a formidable partnership for Arsenal. Their combination of strength, creativity, and relentless determination would undoubtedly pose a significant challenge for opponents, potentially forming a formidable duo at the Emirates Stadium.

However, prising Guimaraes away from Newcastle United presents a daunting task, particularly with a reported £100 million release clause looming over his contract. Interest from Manchester City only adds further intrigue to his future, setting the stage for an intriguing summer ahead for Guimaraes and potential suitors alike.