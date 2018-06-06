Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

3 players Barcelona can sign to make Lionel Messi unstoppable next season

If the Catalans succeed in signing any 2 of these 3 superstars, the Argentine will definitely be unstoppable next season.

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 03:37 IST
5.19K

Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final
Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi has had another successful season, winning both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy. The Argentine was really impressive, bagging 44 goals and 14 assists for the Blaugrana in all competitions during the campaign.

It is true that the playmaker was fantastic last term, however, his best years are now right behind him.

In 2013, the attacker became the first player in history to win the Ballon d'Or in four consecutive years.

His most successful period came during the Pep Guardiola's term when the Argentine spearheaded Barcelona's golden era and took Europe by storm with his astonishing performances.

Messi was scoring at will and was regarded by many as the greatest footballer in history. But it is quite unfortunate that the Argentine has failed to reproduce the kind of brilliance he displayed during those years.

From losing his superiority in the Ballon d'Or race against Cristiano Ronaldo to failing in the UEFA Champions League for the last 3 years, the Argentine has struggled on top of the football world.

Don't get it wrong, it will be a big mistake to underrate the abilities of the Barca maestro because Messi is still one of the most impressive players on the planet.

What the Argentine has missed is the adequate support from his team which is required to keep him rolling. Cristiano Ronaldo would not have dominated the last 3 years without the presence of amazing superstars like Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Marcelo in his team.

While the likes of Xavi, Iniesta, David Villa and Pedro created the right atmosphere for Messi to succeed in the early stages of his career, this current Barcelona side has struggled to support the Argentine to that kind of a level.

Therefore, Barcelona need to recruit amazing superstars who can help the playmaker to move forward and regain his dominance.

Below are 5 players that the Blaugrana can sign to make their hero unstoppable next season:

#3. Marco Verratti

Paris Saint Germain v Angers SCO - Ligue 1
Verratti is a long-term target of the Blaugrana

Considering Pep Guardiola's tenure at the club, one area that this Barcelona side has failed ridiculously is in the midfield. Club legend, Xavi Hernandez left the Camp Nou in 2015 and the failure to adequately replace him came back to hurt the Blaugrana.

So, the Catalan giants need to fill the void that the Spaniard left behind in the team by signing another world-class superstar to replace him. One player that perfectly suits the role is Paris Saint Germain's Marco Verratti.

Verratti has been on Barcelona's radar for quite some time. This is the man that Xavi himself has repeatedly approved to take over his role at the Camp Nou.

The Italian is one of the best midfielders in the world right now and that is why PSG have been reluctant in letting him go. With the Parisians having FFP rules to comply with, this could be the ultimate chance for Barcelona to snatch the midfielder as the French outfit would rather part ways with him than losing Neymar or Kylian Mbappe.

Verratti is a decent player with plenty of abilities. His nice vision, fantastic passing, and team effort are those qualities that set him apart from other midfielders.

The recruitment of the Italian into the Barcelona squad would be a big boost to Lionel Messi. The Argentine will be able to focus on his attacking duties without necessarily dropping deep in midfield.

Verratti will also ensure that Messi will not be short of chances up front, thereby giving the attacker the privilege to score even more goals.

Page 1 of 3 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Barcelona Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Lionel Messi Antoine Griezmann
3 signings that can make Barcelona unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Top 7 midfielders Barcelona should target
RELATED STORY
5 negative effects of Neymar's departure on Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Arthur deal almost done, Club...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: PSG star wants Barca over...
RELATED STORY
5 best Neymar performances for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Is Barcelona better off without Neymar Jr?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Neymar's departure was good for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Primera División 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT CEL LEV
4 - 2
FT LEG REA
3 - 2
FT SEV DEP
1 - 0
FT MAL GET
0 - 1
FT LAS GIR
1 - 2
FT VIL REA
2 - 2
FT VAL DEP
2 - 1
FT ATH ESP
0 - 1
FT ATL EIB
2 - 2
FT BAR REA
1 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018