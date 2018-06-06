3 players Barcelona can sign to make Lionel Messi unstoppable next season

If the Catalans succeed in signing any 2 of these 3 superstars, the Argentine will definitely be unstoppable next season.

Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi has had another successful season, winning both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy. The Argentine was really impressive, bagging 44 goals and 14 assists for the Blaugrana in all competitions during the campaign.

It is true that the playmaker was fantastic last term, however, his best years are now right behind him.

In 2013, the attacker became the first player in history to win the Ballon d'Or in four consecutive years.

His most successful period came during the Pep Guardiola's term when the Argentine spearheaded Barcelona's golden era and took Europe by storm with his astonishing performances.

Messi was scoring at will and was regarded by many as the greatest footballer in history. But it is quite unfortunate that the Argentine has failed to reproduce the kind of brilliance he displayed during those years.

From losing his superiority in the Ballon d'Or race against Cristiano Ronaldo to failing in the UEFA Champions League for the last 3 years, the Argentine has struggled on top of the football world.

Don't get it wrong, it will be a big mistake to underrate the abilities of the Barca maestro because Messi is still one of the most impressive players on the planet.

What the Argentine has missed is the adequate support from his team which is required to keep him rolling. Cristiano Ronaldo would not have dominated the last 3 years without the presence of amazing superstars like Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Marcelo in his team.

While the likes of Xavi, Iniesta, David Villa and Pedro created the right atmosphere for Messi to succeed in the early stages of his career, this current Barcelona side has struggled to support the Argentine to that kind of a level.

Therefore, Barcelona need to recruit amazing superstars who can help the playmaker to move forward and regain his dominance.

Below are 5 players that the Blaugrana can sign to make their hero unstoppable next season:

#3. Marco Verratti

Verratti is a long-term target of the Blaugrana

Considering Pep Guardiola's tenure at the club, one area that this Barcelona side has failed ridiculously is in the midfield. Club legend, Xavi Hernandez left the Camp Nou in 2015 and the failure to adequately replace him came back to hurt the Blaugrana.

So, the Catalan giants need to fill the void that the Spaniard left behind in the team by signing another world-class superstar to replace him. One player that perfectly suits the role is Paris Saint Germain's Marco Verratti.

Verratti has been on Barcelona's radar for quite some time. This is the man that Xavi himself has repeatedly approved to take over his role at the Camp Nou.

The Italian is one of the best midfielders in the world right now and that is why PSG have been reluctant in letting him go. With the Parisians having FFP rules to comply with, this could be the ultimate chance for Barcelona to snatch the midfielder as the French outfit would rather part ways with him than losing Neymar or Kylian Mbappe.

Verratti is a decent player with plenty of abilities. His nice vision, fantastic passing, and team effort are those qualities that set him apart from other midfielders.

The recruitment of the Italian into the Barcelona squad would be a big boost to Lionel Messi. The Argentine will be able to focus on his attacking duties without necessarily dropping deep in midfield.

Verratti will also ensure that Messi will not be short of chances up front, thereby giving the attacker the privilege to score even more goals.