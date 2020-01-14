3 players FC Barcelona can sign to replace Luis Suárez | La Liga 2019-20

Luis Suarez is probably out for the remainder of the season

Luis Suárez is towards the twilight of his career. He will be 33 next week and is likely to be out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury he sustained recently on which surgery had to be conducted. His current contract runs out in summer 2021 and Barcelona will have a decision to make of whether to continue with Suarez who has brilliant on-field chemistry with Lionel Messi or go in for a replacement keeping in mind, the thoughts and targets for the long run.

Suárez had a slow 2018-19 but has been in a lot better shape this season. He has been heavily involved in the Barcelona attack and has 14 goals and 11 assists across all competitions for the Spanish giants this season. While Barcelona might not be thinking of replacing him this winter, the chances of a new striker being signed are only increasing day by day. Here are 3 players who Barcelona might sign to replace Suarez at the club:

Aubameyang would give the Barcelona frontline a different dimension.

The Gabon international has caught eyes across the planet since his days at Borussia Dortmund. The Arsenal striker is known for his pace, control on the ball, and ability to shoot with both feet. He's versatile enough to play on either wing if required and his agility on the counter is one of the deadliest in the planet. He's often linked with a move away from Arsenal and there were links of him joining Barcelona in the past.

The 30-year-old forward is in the final stages of his prime and currently has a contract at The Emirates till June 30, 2021. He has not yet shown any indication of extending his contract with the Gunners and they might be forced to sell him off in the summer should he not decide to extend his contract. If Barcelona shows genuine interest for his signature, this might be his last chance to move to a super club and win more trophies and fame.

