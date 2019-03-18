3 players Barcelona need to sign this summer

Matthew Charnell-Kear
18 Mar 2019

FC Barcelona v Real CD Espanyol - La Liga

Despite being on track for yet another La Liga title, Barcelona could still look to spend big in the summer. With arch-rivals Real Madrid, reportedly set to spend upwards of £350m this summer (independent), it would make sense to strengthen from a position of power, rather than slowly slip behind.

After all, this is exactly what Real let happen to themselves, they rested on their laurels after three successive Champions League victories, and they're now paying the price.

While Barcelona certainly don't need a complete overhaul, some additions to key areas could certainly help. Barca have already partially started doing this, the signing of Frenkie de Jong, essentially safeguarding the future of their midfield for years to come. A similar approach to other key areas, should be next on the agenda.

#3 Ferland Mendy

Olympique Lyonnais v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Group F

Barcelona's current squad contains only one natural left-back, Jordi Alba, who is 30 in March. At the very least, a rotation option is needed but, ideally one who could surpass Alba as the starter in the near future.

Both Mendy and Alba, play as extremely offensive wing backs, looking to push forward and contribute to the attack. Both possess nearly identical key passes statistics, with the Frenchman's 1.4, narrowly losing out to Alba's 1.5. The main difference seems to be quality of the final ball, with Alba's passes resulting in 10 assists to Mendy's 2. At just 23, however, it is understandable that he may lack composure in the final third. The fact that one, plays with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez also undoubtedly helps.

Mendy is already the superior athlete however, completing 1.7 dribbles and being fouled 1.5 times per game, to Alba's 0.5 dribbles and 0.5 fouls won per game. It could also be argued Mendy is already the superior defender as well, both possess identical 1.2 tackles a game. But Mendy is only dribbled past a tiny 0.2 times per game, whereas Alba is dribbled past a much higher 0.9 times per game (whoscored.com).

Mendy is reportedly Barcelona's main target at left back (MARCA).

