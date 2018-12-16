×
3 Players Barcelona should look to sell in the upcoming transfer window

Kausthub Saraswatula
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
358   //    16 Dec 2018, 17:26 IST

Every player's dream club 
Every player's dream club 

FC Barcelona is one of, if not the most prestigious club in the world. The best players have dawned the red and blue of the Blaugrana. From the first Spanish player to win the Ballon d'Or, Luis Suarez, to arguably the greatest player to grace the field, Leo Messi, all have lit up the Nou Camp from time to time.

The likes of Johann Cruyff, Pep Guardiola and Ferdinand Daučík have led teams to various eras of glory. Barcelona has amassed a total of 25 League titles, 30 League Cups, 13 Spanish Super Cups, 5 Champions Leagues, 4 UEFA Cup Winners Cups, 5 Super Cups and 3 Club World Cups. Barcelona is quite visible at the pinnacle of world football.

Over the years, Barcelona has proudly fielded players from their famed academy La Masia. Arguably the best period in the club's history, under the leadership of Guardiola, the likes of Messi, Iniesta, Xavi, Puyol, Pique among others lined up together, all of whom came through the ranks of the clubs.

The pipeline of players from the youth team to the first team seemed to have dried up over the past few years with only Sergi Roberto establishing himself in the first team after years of being on the fringes and being played out of position. But now the likes of Carles Alena, Juan Miranda, Riqui Puig and Abel Ruiz are ready to burst through and establish themselves in the first team.

For these players to establish themselves, they need regular game time to make the step up from the youth team to the first team. Given that the squad currently has a host of ageing players and some players who're just not getting enough game time, it is best for everyone involved if they move on and allow the younger players to take the field.

Here are 3 players Barcelona should sell in the upcoming transfer window:

#3 Thomas Vermaelen

Time might be up for the Belgian
Time might be up for the Belgian

Thomas Vermaelen was a signing that caught everyone off guard. The former Arsenal captain has a reputation for having a body made of glass, constantly getting injured for long durations.

Signed as a backup for the likes of Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Javier Mascherano, it's time Barcelona get rid of him and allow youngsters like Chumi to develop.

Vermaelen has done the job he was signed to do. At 33, he's getting no younger and with a year left on his contract, it'll be good for the club to make whatever little they can on their €19 million investment.

He has cut out a pretty commendable career for himself, winning 9 trophies, including the Champions League and a hattrick of league titles and league cups.

He has run his course at the club and it's time to give his spot to someone much more younger, with one eye on the future.

Kausthub Saraswatula
CONTRIBUTOR
https://kausthubskorner.wordpress.com/
