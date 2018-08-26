3 players Barcelona should sign in order to win the treble this season

FC Barcelona

Catalan giants, FC Barcelona have had a great transfer window so far this summer, signing a number of incredible superstars including the likes of Malcolm, Clement Lenglet, Arthur Melo and Arturo Vidal - while also welcoming the likes of Rafinha Alcantara and Munir El Haddadi into the squad following their loan spells last season.

With the presence of incredible superstars in the team at the moment, it is quite undeniable that expectations are soaring higher this season.

As a matter of fact, their incredible performances against Sevilla and Deportivo Alaves recently has made talks of a possible treble for the campaign quite unavoidable - with the Camp Nou faithful urging their club to push for the three trophies during the term.

While it is true that Barcelona have a decent squad at the moment, there are still a few areas they need to strengthen in order to be fully ready for a treble push this season. Therefore, we take a look at 3 superstars the Catalans should target in order to fight for the treble during the campaign:

#3 David Alaba

Alaba would boost Barcelona's treble hopes

Following the departure of Lucas Digne this summer, Barcelona promoted their youth player, Juan Miranda to replace the French defender.

Although the youngster showed some promising signs during the preseason, it is quite obvious that he still lacks experience. Therefore, the Catalans need to find a quality left-back from the market and Bayern Munich superstar, David Alaba would be a perfect fit.

Alaba is a proven ball-playing defender who has impressed the football world for the past few years. The Austrian International would be a success at the Nou Camp, with his amazing confidence on the ball, decent passing, incredible pace and the ability to take the ball forward to create chances as well as score goals.

Apart from his brilliance in the offensive zone, Alaba also impresses defensively, providing rigidity at the back and helping in stopping incoming counter attacks. He can also feature as a winger or a midfielder, thanks to his incredible versatility allowing him to function in multiple positions on the pitch.

