3 players Bayern Munich could sign

Niko Kovac has three years to bring success to Bayern Munich. To do so, he may have to make some long-term investment in the youngsters.

Kovac lifting the DFB Cup after victory against his future club

Starting from 1st July 2018, Niko Kovac will join Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich. Earlier, he led his side, Eintracht Frankfurt, to a win against his newly appointed club in the DFB Cup. That definitely did not go well for some Bayern Munich fans who were unhappy with the loss of a domestic cup trophy.

Bayern Munich was once again dominant in Bundesliga, winning the league with 84 points in 34 matches. Schalke 04 stood in second place with just 63 points. There was hardly any competition for the title and the team eased themselves to the title. However, in the UEFA Champions League, things have not been as rosy as expected.

The German club crashed out of the competition despite securing a draw while playing in Spain. The first leg loss at home condemned Bayern to an aggregate scoreline of 4-3 where Real Madrid advanced. With Kovac taking charge soon, he will certainly be keen that the fans are eager to see the club advance further in the Champions League and put up a challenge for the highly coveted trophy. On that note, here is a look at three players who could join Bayern Munich in a bid to boost the team and help them reach greater heights.

#3 Kevin Vogt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim)

Hoffenheim's captain could be on his way to Bayern

There have been lots of rumors surrounding the future of Jerome Boateng. With his future uncertain, Bayern Munich could possibly be keen to sign Kevin Vogt who has been eyed as a backup center-back. The German league leaders have successfully signed a few players from Hoffenheim in recent years including Niklas Süle and Sandro Wagner, and Vogt could be the next player to pack his bags.

The 26-year-old stands at 1.94m and will easily become one of the tallest defenders on his side. His height gives him a great advantage when it comes to defending set-pieces. Additionally, he is one of the most consistent and regular players of his side. In the 34 Bundesliga matches this season, he has played a total of 31 times for his club.

For the majority of the time, he has been used as a center-back but Vogt can play as a defensive midfielder too. Passing is one of his strongest assets and according to Squawka, he has had a passing accuracy of 88% throughout the season. If Boateng does decide to leave during the transfer window, Vogt can serve as a pretty reliable replacement.